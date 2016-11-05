The Bison turned in another stout defensive performance in taking a 24-3 victory in front of 18,332 fans. NDSU, ranked fourth in the Division I FCS coaches poll, improved to 5-1 in the league and 8-1 overall.

The Bison and South Dakota State are tied atop the Valley.

It was the second straight game Youngstown, which fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference, did not score an offensive touchdown, getting as close as the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. NDSU held on third-and-goal from the 7.

The Bison got out the gates quickly scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, taking advantage of a pair of Youngstown mistakes in the process. Running back Chase Morlock started the surge with a 71-yard touchdown run, an electric play the Bison had been missing in previous games. It was a career-long run for the senior Morlock, who finished with a career high 101 yards rushing.

Defensive end Brad Ambrosius forced a fumble on Youngstown quarterback Hunter Wells in YSU's ensuing possession and MJ Stumpf recovered at the Penguin 25-yard line. It led to a Cam Pedersen field goal and it was quickly 10-0.

Three plays later, Wells' pass was picked off by Bison safety Robbie Grimsley and the Bison were in business again at the YSU 15-yard line. Quarterback Easton Stick made it hurt with a touchdown pass to tight end Jeff Illies—his third straight game with a scoring catch—and NDSU led 17-0.

The Penguins got a field goal before the first half ended, but had trouble mounting any consistent threat on offense. They missed two field goal attempts, one a 34-yarder by starting kicker Zak Kennedy right before halftime, and a 29-yarder by backup Logan Rhea late in the third quarter.

It was still 17-3 when the Bison got the ball at the start of the fourth quarter and an 80-yard touchdown drive put the Penguins in a big hole. Stick's 37-yard run was the big play with Lance Dunn getting the last seven on a run up the middle.