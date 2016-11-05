Bison stop Youngstown State to remain in first place tie in Missouri Valley
FARGO—North Dakota State maintained its first place standing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and knocked Youngstown State down a notch in the process Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
The Bison turned in another stout defensive performance in taking a 24-3 victory in front of 18,332 fans. NDSU, ranked fourth in the Division I FCS coaches poll, improved to 5-1 in the league and 8-1 overall.
The Bison and South Dakota State are tied atop the Valley.
It was the second straight game Youngstown, which fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference, did not score an offensive touchdown, getting as close as the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. NDSU held on third-and-goal from the 7.
The Bison got out the gates quickly scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, taking advantage of a pair of Youngstown mistakes in the process. Running back Chase Morlock started the surge with a 71-yard touchdown run, an electric play the Bison had been missing in previous games. It was a career-long run for the senior Morlock, who finished with a career high 101 yards rushing.
Defensive end Brad Ambrosius forced a fumble on Youngstown quarterback Hunter Wells in YSU's ensuing possession and MJ Stumpf recovered at the Penguin 25-yard line. It led to a Cam Pedersen field goal and it was quickly 10-0.
Three plays later, Wells' pass was picked off by Bison safety Robbie Grimsley and the Bison were in business again at the YSU 15-yard line. Quarterback Easton Stick made it hurt with a touchdown pass to tight end Jeff Illies—his third straight game with a scoring catch—and NDSU led 17-0.
The Penguins got a field goal before the first half ended, but had trouble mounting any consistent threat on offense. They missed two field goal attempts, one a 34-yarder by starting kicker Zak Kennedy right before halftime, and a 29-yarder by backup Logan Rhea late in the third quarter.
It was still 17-3 when the Bison got the ball at the start of the fourth quarter and an 80-yard touchdown drive put the Penguins in a big hole. Stick's 37-yard run was the big play with Lance Dunn getting the last seven on a run up the middle.