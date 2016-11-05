Cobbers' win over St. Olaf sets up showdown with St. John's

Concordia, improving to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, kept its playoff hopes alive. A home win on Saturday, Nov. 12, against rival St. John's (8-1 overall and 6-1 in the MIAC) could push the Cobbers into the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Behind the running of quarterback Michael Herzog and running back Chad Johnson, Concordia piled up 317 yards rushing against St. Olaf. Johnson had 116 yards and Herzog 112 yards. Herzog also completed 13 of 17 passe sfor 111 yards.

Alex Berg and Dallas Raftevold led the Cobber defense with 10 and 7 total tackles respectively.

CC 7 7 14 14 --42

SO 7 6 0 0 --13

SO--Willis 2 run (McMahan kick)

CC--Johnson 1 run (Clifton kick)

SO--Willis 67 run (kick blocked)

CC--Johnson 3 run (Clifton kick)

CC--Herzog 29 run (Clifton kick)

CC--Herzog 11 run (Clifton kick)

CC--Johnson 10 pass from Herzog (Clifton kick)

CC--Austvold 35 interception return (Clifton kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: CC--Johnson 19-166, Herzog 12-112, Montonye 7-31, Ringquist 6-25, Maanum 3-18. SO--Willis 7-83, Johnson 8-44.

Passing: CC--Herzog 13-17-0, 111 yards. SO--Goldstein 10-19-1, 97 yards; Devine 8-16-2, 84 yards; Johnson 4-6-0, 7 yards.