Missed extra-point kick helps Dragons win at Bemidji State

Trailing 42-35, Bemidji State matched 81 yards and scored a touchdown with 39 seconds left to cut the Dragon lead to 42-41. Mason Hoffer then missed the extra-point kick that would have tied the game.

Demetrius Carr completed 26 of 42 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns to lead a Dragon offense that piled up 493 total yards. Jordan Hein of Perham, Minn., completed 14 of 24 passes for 275 yards to lead a Bemidji State offense that piled up 508 total yards.

The Dragons improve to 6-4 overall while Bemidji State falls to 7-3.

MSUM 13 7 8 14 --42

BSU 14 7 7 13 --41

MSUM--Ambrose 29 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

BSU--Holder 77 pas from Hein (Hoffer kick)

BSU--Nomane 1 run (Hoffer kick)

MSUM--Gibson 2 pass from Carr (kick blocked)

BSU--Nomane 21 run (Hoffer kick)

MSUM--Gibson 11 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

BSU--Hein 1 run (Hoffer kick)

MSUM--Gibson 24 pass from Carr (Gibson pass from Carr)

MSUM--Stone 1 run (Tjosvold kick)

BSU--Adams 12 run (Hoffer kick)

MSUM--Carr 4 run (Tjosvold kick)

BSU--Dinkel 17 pass from Hein (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: MSUM--Stone 23-110, Colgrove 5-15, Carr 11-13. BSU--Nomane 17-100, Adams 14-84, Hein 20-26, Washington 4-23.

Passing: MSUM--Carr 26-42-2, 366 yards. BSU--Hein 14-24-3, 275 yards.

Receiving: MSUM--Ambrose 8-145, Gibson 7-128, Braaten 9-79, Richter 1-10, Moore 1-4. BSU--Holder 5-129, Dinkel 3-60, Richard 2-48, Wunrow 1-18, Adams 2-12, Lunde 1-8.