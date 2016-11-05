Fargo Davies captures EDC swimming and diving crown

Lingle, along with Jada Crane, Morgan Vareberg and Grace Geffre placed first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:56.64.

Fargo North's Anna Astrup placed first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:17.45.

Fargo South's Quincee Simonson won the 1-meter diving with a final score of 386.80.

The EDC senior athlete of the year was awarded to Olivia Roche of Fargo North. Roche was a part of North's 200 medley relay that took second with a time of 1:57.17 and a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.05.

For a full summary of the Eastern Dakota Conference meet and individual awards check out the scoreboard on page D2.