Fargo Davies captures EDC swimming and diving crown
FARGO—Gracie Lingle placed first with a time of 53.27 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle to help Fargo Davies capture an Eastern Dakota Conference girls swimming championship Saturday, Nov. 5, at Davies High School.
Lingle, along with Jada Crane, Morgan Vareberg and Grace Geffre placed first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:56.64.
Fargo North's Anna Astrup placed first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:17.45.
Fargo South's Quincee Simonson won the 1-meter diving with a final score of 386.80.
The EDC senior athlete of the year was awarded to Olivia Roche of Fargo North. Roche was a part of North's 200 medley relay that took second with a time of 1:57.17 and a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.05.
