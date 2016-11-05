It was boring, frankly, when the horn sounded and NDSU walked off Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome with a 24-3 win, a victory that kept It in the heat of pennant race with South Dakota State.

It was classic NDSU this season. Make enough plays on offense and rely on your defense that has been really good at the most basic of statistics: scoring defense. Remember that wild 50-44 win over Eastern Washington back in early September?

The Bison have fixed that memory. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Youngstown had some OK plays between the 20-yard lines but once the Penguins got inside of that, they wilted. Just like Western Illinois wilted two weeks ago and Northern Iowa failed to see the end zone enough last week.

"I just think we're a tight-knit group of guys," said Bison linebacker Matt Plank. "We're pretty tough once our backs are against the wall. We rely on that stuff."

For the second straight game, Youngstown failed to score an offensive touchdown and it's getting to the point where Pelini could hardly remember the last time it happened. For the record, it was Oct. 22 when YSU scored a garbage-time, fourth-quarter TD in a 24-10 loss at South Dakota State.

"It feels like we haven't scored an offensive touchdown in about two months," Pelini said. "It's frustrating."

It appears frustrating to the point where the head coach is going to take action. Just as to what he has in mind remains to be seen, whether it's a change in his player personnel or something to do with the coaching staff. Former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner is available, although tweaking a coaching staff would seem rather extreme for an FCS-level program.

"We'll make some changes, there are some big changes coming," Pelini said. "We're not playing well enough there and we have to fix it."

Youngstown pulled within 17-3 with a 32-yard field goal by kicker Zak Kennedy early in the second quarter. The downer probably came on the last play before halftime when Kennedy was wide left from 34 yards.

Youngstown reached the Bison 7-yard line midway in the third quarter, but backup kicker Nate Needham missed from just 29 yards out. Youngstown got to the NDSU 1-yard line on its next possession.

But quarterback Hunter Wells recovered his own fumble on the snap on first down and a fourth-down pass was stopped by a couple Bison defenders at the 1. Asked after the game if backup quarterback Nate Mays may play more and Pelini said, "you might see a lot of different things offensively cause what we're doing isn't working."

Youngstown's day could probably best be summed up when Bison defensive end Derrek Tuszka sacked Wells with 1:25 remaining, leaving Wells on the turf for a bit, probably contemplating another tough day at the dome. He got up slowly, his ankle heavily wrapped from an apparent sprain in the first half, and walked gingerly to the sidelines.

Two years ago, as a true freshman, he threw a couple interceptions and the Bison won easily.

This time, a quick NDSU lead in the first quarter did the trick.

"Same thing happened to us at South Dakota State," Pelini said. "I knew we had to start fast and next thing you know I look up and we're down 17-0. It's a recipe for disaster."

One of Pelini's mandates when he took the job was to reverse Youngstown's problematic Novembers. The Penguins went 1-2 in the month last year, including the NDSU loss to fall out of the playoff picture.

They went 1-3 in November in both 2013 and 2014. Take away a 3-0 mark in November of 2012 and from 2010 until Saturday, Youngstown is 4-13 in this month.

The highly-successful coach at Nebraska and as a defensive coordinator at LSU doesn't appear to be content to take a patient approach either.

"I told our guys, we have to help them more as coaches and you have to keep plugging along," he said. "We have a lot of football ahead of us. We're moving the ball between the 20s but you have to score points."