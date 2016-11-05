Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm rolls into state championship game

E-E-K (9-2) will play Des Lacs-Burlington in the state championship game at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Fargodome.

The E-E-K offense totaled 11 touchdowns in its first two playoff wins—three of those covered 40 or more yards. On Saturday, four of the seven Thunder touchdowns were plays of 44 yards or longer.

"We're usually more of a grind-it-out team. We don't usually get a lot of big plays,'' E-E-K coach Jon Schiele said. "We figured this game would play out like it did. As long as we stayed with (Langdon-Munich) in the first half, we felt our physical style would wear on them. We wanted to run straight at them and take their offense out of the game.''

E-E-K took just four offensive plays to build a 13-0 lead. Clayton Grueneich scored on a 53-yard run on the second play of the game. On the second Thunder possession, a 46-yard run by Cole Goehring set up a 12-yard scoring run by Grueneich.

Grueneich wound up with 257 rushing yards on just 16 carries, also scoring on 55-, 5- and 46-yard runs.

"Clayton just doesn't get caught in the open field,'' Schiele said. "He's so strong and has such good balance. And our line—the yards speak for themselves''

The Thunder were so efficient on offense that they scored on seven of their first eight possessions. The one stop was when they lost a fumble on the L-M 2-yard line.

"Our guys are always good up front,'' Grueneich said. "We give up size. But the holes were always there.''.

Langdon-Munich was led by Jacob Delvo. The junior quarterback was 17-of-30 passing for 208 yards, including 8- and 3-yard touchdown passes to Anfernee Economy. But he also was intercepted three times, with E-E-K converting all three of those possessions into touchdowns.

Langdon-Munich, which doesn't start any seniors, finished 9-2 after going 1-7 in 2015.

Individual leaders

EEK 13 7 22 8 --50

L-M 0 14 6 0 --20

EEK—Clayton Grueneich 53 run (Cole Goehring kick)

EEK—Grueneich 12 run (kick failed)

LM—Anfernee Economy 8 pass from Jacob Delvo (Chase Peebles run)

EEK—Jake Dewald 1 run (Goehring kick)

LM—Economy 3 pass from Delvo (pass failed)

EEK—Grueneich 55 run (Goehring kick)

LM—Connor Tetrault 13 run (pass failed)

EEK—Nathan Peterson 44 pass from Dewald (Grueneich run)

EEK—Grueneich 5 run (Goehring kick)

EEK—Grueneich 46 run (Brennan Dance pass from Dewald)