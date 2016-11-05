No. 1 Thompson wins at No. 2 Shiloh Christian

Trailing 30-28 and facing a fourth-and-short at the Shiloh Christian 24-yard line, the Tommies' senior quarterback took the snap and burrowed into the teeth of a swarming Skyhawks defense and just managed to gain enough ground to keep the drive alive.

One play later, Adam Diedrich burst through the middle and sprinted for a 24-yard go-ahead touchdown as top-ranked Thompson defeated No. 2-ranked Shiloh Christian 44-30 in the 9-man football semifinals at Miller Field.

"We showed a lot of resilience, because they are great up front," Thompson coach Brady Schwab said. "They were everything as advertised and I think we just had one or two more plays than they did today."

Calen Schwabe threw for 98 yards—including a game-sealing, scrambling 5-yard touchdown pass to his brother Cadyn with 1:26 remaining—and rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries for the Tommies (11-0).

Diedrich rushed for 234 yards on 24 carries—a 9.75-yard average—to help send Thompson to the Dakota Bowl in the Fargodome, where they will take on fifth-ranked New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin (10-1) on Friday, Nov. 11, for the nine-man title.

"Our offensive line does a great job of opening up holes," Diedrich said. "I just run through them, keep working hard."

Twice in the second half, Shiloh took the lead. Each time, the Tommies countered.

"That's what good teams do," Shiloh Christian coach Funnon Barker said. "We had a couple chances to maybe put this thing away, but give them a lot of credit — they were able to make some stands and get the ball back. That's the way these games go. You have to capitalize on your opportunities and we missed a few today. I'm proud of our guys. They kept fighting, kept fighting."

Thompson rushed for 337 yards and threw for 98. Shiloh rushed for 117 and passed for 84.

T 14 6 8 16 --44

SC 0 14 16 0 --30

T--Calen Schwabe 12 run (Diedrich run)

T--Sorby 63 pass from Calen Schwabe (pass failed)

SC--Fagerland 5 run (Mitzel pass from Pfaff)

SC--Jonson 40 interception return (run failed)

T--Diedrich 2 run (pass failed)

SC--Griess 8 run (Fagerland run)

T--Sorby 19 run (Calen Schwabe run)

SC--Fagerland 17 run (Griess pass from Pfaff)

T--Diedrich 24 run (Hughes pass from Calen Schwabe)

T--Cadyn Schwabe 5 pass from Calen Schwabe (Calen Schwabe run)