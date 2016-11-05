Bismarck St. Mary's runs past Hillsboro-Central Valley

With the victory, St. Mary's advances to the Class 2A state championship game for the third time in four years. St. Mary's will play Kindred in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Fargodome. The Saints were state champions in 2013 and 2014.

Offensive linemen Sam Harris, Ian Brown, Chauncey Turner, Joseph Richter and Ethan Birnbaum and tight end Gabe Aberle cleared the way as the Saints ran 55 times for 278 yards. All told, St. Mary's built a 67-41 edge in offensive plays.

Senior tailback Kurt Dickhut carried the ball 32 times for a season-high 205 yards and three touchdowns. After a 99-yard rushing effort in last week's 38-26 playoff victory over Central Cass, Dickhut said he was happy to see the Saints re-establish their reputation as a punishing running team.

"We like to run," he said. "We're big on the run. We're excited about it. It's a tradition at St. Mary's and with the line we have, they make it easy to do that."

St. Mary's coach Dan Smrekar said the running game has been the Saints' bread and butter for decades, so an interior line that averages 254 pounds is a perfect fit.

"That's what our offensive identity has been," Smrekar said. "We wanted to use our big and physical offensive linemen. They kept telling me as the game went along 'we can run the ball. we can run the ball right at them,' and that's what we did."

Indeed, HCV began only one of its 11 possessions outside its own 41. The exception was a takeaway via fumble that set the Burros up at the St. Mary's 14. The Saints ended that threat when John Nordberg picked off a pass.

Hillsboro-Central Valley finally broke through with 2:09 to play on a 20-yard scoring run by junior running back Grant Skager.

The Burros were trying to deal with the Saints' strong defense without senior quarterback Austin Reed. Hillsboro-CV lost Reed, the dual-threat key to their offense, in last week's 38-26 quarterfinal win over Dickinson Trinity.

"We predicate our offense on moving the ball on the ground, and we couldn't do as many things as we wanted to do (without Reed)," said Burro coach Scott Olsen. "We thought it was just a sprain, but it ended up being a broken bone (in the throwing hand). He had surgery yesterday. It's a big difference. Ryan (Troftgruben) did a decent job for having four practices and going against the best team in the state."

HCV 0 0 0 6 --6

SM 7 7 14 0 --28

SM--Nordberg 6 pass from Gendreau (Huber kick)

SM--Dickhut 2 run (Huber kick)

SM--Dickhut 13 run (Huber kick)

SM--Dickhut 5 run (Huber kick)

HCV--Skager 20 run (run failed)