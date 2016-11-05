Underwood advances to state volleyball tournament

They did not on Saturday, Nov. 5, when Underwood claimed a 3-2 Class 1A, Section 6 championship over Sebeka—the same team that beat the Rockets in five sets in last year's section title match.

"The girls have been thinking about it all year," said Underwood head coach Diane Ross, whose team advances to next week's state tournament for the first time since 2012. "It was just a really good feeling to see them play with their hearts the way that they did. This is something they really wanted for a long time and they were not going to give up."

Down 2-1, Underwood came storming back with a 25-9 win in the fourth set. Then the Rockets jumped out to an early lead and won the fifth set 15-5.

Brenna Tinjum led Underwood with 24 kills, 3 blocks and 18 digs. Emma Fitzgibbons had 21 kills.

Jacey Ross was 22-for-22 in serving with three aces while coming up with 51 assists and 23 digs. Erin Anderson had 3 blocks and Maddy Hoekstra added 18 digs.

Underwood will take a 28-4 record to next week's state tournament to be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. In her 20 years as head coach at Underwood, Ross has had seven teams reach the state tournament.