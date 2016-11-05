Moorhead volleyball team earns second straight trip to state

"I'm shaking right now," said Moorhead senior hitter Brooke Tonsfeldt. "We came out and played hard, I can't be happier with how we played."

Tonsfeldt was a big contributor for the Spuds, leading the team with 13 kills and 19 digs. She was most impressive, however, with her service. During the first set, Tonsfeldt attacked with her serves and the Spuds earned eight points as Willmar couldn't figure out a way to regroup.

"That was our plan going in," said Moorhead head coach Char Lien. "We wanted to come out strong and come right after them with our serves to push them back on our heels. It put the pressure on them and off our defense."

With their season on the line, though, Willmar came out in the third set and quieted the crowd, opening up with an 8-3 run.

"They did great finding our weaknesses," Lien said. "It was good for our girls to be pushed, though, they needed to see how they could do under pressure."

The Spuds bounced back to win the set and the match 25-21.

"We graduated seven seniors last year," Lien said. "Some of those underclassmen from last year's team came out and wanted to prove that they can battle too and they've done that. They've got a bit of a chip on their shoulder and it's helping them."

The new squad will be looking for better success at the state tournament this year. They lost in the opening round last year, knocking themselves out of championship contention. Lien said her team has a more equal offensive attack which will help in the tournament. Tonsfeldt also likes her team's chances.

"We're ready," Tonsfeldt said. "Our team chemistry this year is incredible and last year makes us that much more motivated."

The state tournament will get under way Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.