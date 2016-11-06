Search
    DGF sweeps Wadena to win section championship

    By Brian Hansel / Forum News Service Today at 7:46 a.m.
    Members of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton volleyball team celebrate their Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 championship win over Wadena-Deer Creek Saturday, Nov. 5, in Pelican Rapids. Brian Hansel / Forum News Service1 / 2
    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Faith Anderson (10) delivers a spike against Wadena-Deer Creek during the Saturday, Nov. 5, Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 volleyball championship in Pelican Rapids.2 / 2

    PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn.—The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels found a great way to keep their 2016 volleyball season going Saturday, Nov. 5, in Pelican Rapids.

    The Rebels defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 for their first Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 championship since 2007.

    D-G-F will now head to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the three-day state tournament Thursday through Saturday.

    Faith Anderson wore a smile following the match that will not be coming off her face very soon. The team's senior standout blasted 19 kills.

    "It's unreal it's the best feeling I've felt," Anderson said. "We played as a team and we got it done, we knew we could do it and we did."

    Wadena-Deer Creek, whose season ends with a 22-10 record, was shooting for their first state tournament trip since 2011.

    "I thought we played pretty well," DGF head coach Tessa Tysver said. "We knew it was going to be a close battle. We both have really strong outside hitters. We knew there was going to be a lot of digs going on and I am proud of the way they played."

    The Rebels will take a 25-6 record and a seven-match winning streak into the state tournament.

