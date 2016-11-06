New York cashed in on two early turnovers by Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, converting both of those into a 14-0 lead. The Giants also managed to extend their streak of five defensive series with an interception, a streak dating back to their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in London.

"I have to watch the tape but I thought the reads were fine, the decisions fine," Wentz said on his two early game interceptions. "I just airmailed them -- the balls sailed on me."

Head coach Doug Pederson said Wentz's mechanics were actually off on both of his interceptions.

"The pass protection today was outstanding," Pederson said. "I think some of it was the fact that he was a little bit on his back foot, and was not following through. There were some things mechanically ... all things that are fixable, correctable."

The first of the two consecutive interceptions came on Wentz's pass intended for receiver Nelson Agholor, which was picked off by safety Landon Collins.

Following that turnover, New York needed just two plays to get on the board when Manning connected on a 26-yard pass to Odell Beckham Jr. for the first of the receiver's two touchdown catches.

The second interception by Wentz came on a third-and-5 when he tried to connect with receiver Dorial Green-Beckham. This time, it was safety Andre Adams coming up with the pick, setting up a 30-yard Manning touchdown pass to receiver Roger Lewis Jr. to give the Giants a commanding 14-0 first-quarter lead.

The third possession proved to be the charm for the Eagles, who got on the board thanks to the first of Caleb Sturgis' three field goals, this one a 34-yarder that made it 14-3.

The Eagles added their first touchdown of the game on their first possession of the second quarter. Ryan Mathews' 8-yard touchdown run was set up in part by a 58-yard pass completion from Wentz to receiver Bryce Treggs.

The Giants answered the Eagles' score with one of their own, this one being a 1-yard catch by Beckham on what was his 30th career touchdown. The drive also saw receiver Victor Cruz look like his old self on a 46-yard catch along the sideline to convert a first-and-15.

The Giants were also aided by two Eagles defensive penalties, including an unnecessary roughness call against safety Jalen Watkins on third-and-5 and a defensive pass interference called against cornerback Nolan Carroll to give the Giants first-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

Philadelphia tried to make it 21-13 at the half, but Sturgis' 40-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Eagles and Giants exchanged third-quarter touchdowns. Philadelphia running back Kenjon Barner capped a six-play, 70-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 21-17.

The Giants answered when Manning connected with Sterling Shepard on a 32-yard touchdown catch to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive and make it 28-17.

The Eagles made it 28-23 on two fourth-quarter Sturgis field goals of 26 and 38 yards.

With the Giants trying to run out the clock, Manning threw his second interception of the game, and it was a big one that came on third down. The pass, intended for tight end Will Tye, was picked off by linebacker Jordan Hicks to give the Eagles the ball on the Giants' 39-yard line to make things interesting.

Wentz found Agholor on a 17-yard pass but then failed to connect on two subsequent passes to bring up a fourth-and-10 from the Giants' 17-yard line. However, Wentz's pass intended for Jordan Matthews fell incomplete, allowing the Giants to run out the game clock.

"Philadelphia has had our number in recent years," Manning said. "To get that win today was nice."

It most certainly was, especially given how they held on to win the game by having all three phases of the game contribute.

The Giants' defense, which has struggled at times this season to get off the field, game up with some huge stops on both third and fourth downs.

New York's defense allowed a season-best 20 percent third-down conversion rate and were even stingier on fourth down, allowing the Eagles to convert just one of their four attempts.

"We've got a high character defense," said linebacker and defensive captain Jonathan Casillas. "A lot of these guys have played a lot of ball, and we have a couple of young guys who are just now starting to play some ball. We have to be ready to rise to the occasion. These games have come down to us making plays or us not making plays and we've been winning those in the last few weeks."

The Giants (5-3) snapped a four-game Eagles' regular-season winning streak in the series dating back to 2014. New York looks to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Just as importantly, the Giants improved to 2-1 against NFC East opponents while the Eagles (4-4) fell to 0-3.

"We're finding ways to win close games and that's what you have to do in this league," Manning said.

The Giants will host the Cincinnati Bengals a week from Monday while the Eagles will look to regroup at home against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

NOTES: Giants QB Eli Manning, who finished 22 of 36 for 257 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, passed Vinny Testaverde (46,233 yards) for ninth most passing yards in NFL history. Manning now has 46,428 for his career. ... Eagles rookie QB Carson Wentz has thrown four interceptions in his last three games, this week marking the second time he has thrown at least two picks. ... Eagles reserve S Terrence Brooks suffered a hamstring strain in the third quarter of the game and did not return. ... Giants starting LG Justin Pugh suffered a sprained knee in the first quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Brett Jones. ... New York WR Victor Cruz suffered a sprained ankle on his 46-yard reception when his foot was stepped on by an Eagles defender. He did not return to the game.