NDSU wrestlers knock off No. 14 Iowa State

It was North Dakota State's first win over Iowa State (0-2 Big 12, 0-2) in four meetings with the Cyclones. It was the first dual of the season for NDSU, which hosts the 46th annual Bison Open on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Scheels Arena in south Fargo.

No. 6-ranked 184-pound Patrick Downey recorded the pin over Tyler McNutt at 1:54 to put Iowa State ahead 16-10.

However, North Dakota State battled back behind 197-pound redshirt freshman Cordell Eaton, who started the comeback with a 12-4 major decision over Iowa State's Joe Teague. Eaton trailed 2-1 after the first period, but took control in the second and held Teague from the top position for the entire period.

Eaton gained a stalling point to tie the match 2-2 entering the third period. He recorded three takedowns, 2-point near fall and built riding time for the win. The Bison cut the deficit to 16-14.

NDSU 285-pound senior Ben Tynan thundered past Iowa State's Samuel Colbray and recorded his fall at the 4:04 mark of the second period. Tynan's pin gave the Bison a 20-16 lead.

Two-time NCAA qualifier, 125-pound senior Josh Rodriguez provided the exclamation point with a convincing 25-9 tech fall over the Cyclones' Kyle Larson in a rematch of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships third-place match. Rodriguez entered the season ranked as high as No. 8 in the preseason.

Iowa State opened with a pair of wins at 133 and 141-pounds before the Bison came back with three of its own to take a 10-7 lead. Mitch Friedman recorded a takedown with 7-seconds left in the second period and then kept the top position throughout the third for a hard-fought 5-4 decision at 149-pounds over Blayne Briceno.

NDSU tied the match at 7-7 on Clay Ream's convincing 19-5 major decision over Renaldo Rodriguez at 157 pounds. The No. 14-ranked Ream is a two-time NCAA qualifier and earned the 2016 NCAA Wrestling Elite 90 Academic Award.

The Bison took a 10-7 advantage on Andrew Fogarty's 10-7 win at 165 pounds over Dane Pestano. Pestano raced out to a 7-5 lead in the first period, but Fogarty kept him under wraps in a scoreless second. Fogarty gained an early escape in the third, recorded a takedown and received a stalling point while building riding time.

Iowa State's No. 7-ranked Lelund Weatherspoon outdueled Cater Nielson for an 11-4 decision to knot the match at 10-10.

NDSU 25, Iowa State 16

133--Nathan Boston (ISU) major dec. Albert Landeros, 15-5

141--John Meeks (ISU) dec Joe Umlauf, 11-7

149--Mitch Friedman (NDSU) dec Blayne Briceno, 5-4

157--Clay Ream (NDSU) major dec. Renaldo Rodriguez, 19-5

165--Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec Dane Pestano, 10-7

174--Lelund Weatherspoon (ISU) dec. Carter Nielsen, 11-4

184--Patrick Downey (ISU) pinned Tyler McNutt, 1:54

197--Cordell Eaton (NDSU) major dec Joe Teague, 12-4

285--Ben Tynan (NDSU) pinned Samuel Cobray, 4:04

125--Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) tech. fall Kyle Larson, 25-9 6:00