Oak Grove won 25-22, 17-25, 27-25, 23-25 and 15-4 to advance to an 8 p.m. semifinal match Tuesday, Nov. 8, against Hankinson.

Marley Holt had 22 kills and 6 blocks while Emily Teigen has 17 kills for Oak Grove. Emily Card had 48 assists while Avery Zasada had 21 digs and Amanda Roller had 16 digs for the Grovers.

Harmony Burns led Tri-State with 11 kills and 29 kills. Allison Grefsrud had 11 kills and 22 digs. Kailey Jackson had 32 assists.

Hankinson 3, Richland 1

Hankinson advanced to a semifinal match against Oak Grove by claiming a 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 win over Richland.

Paige Benson and Jasmin Mauch had 24 and 17 kills respectively for Hankinson, which advances to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. semifinal match against Fargo Oak Grove.

Mya Steinwehr has 43 assists and 13 digs for Hankinson while Kaitlyn Hubrig had 13 digs.

Richland was led by Abby Ringdahl's 21 kills and 18 digs, McKenzie Breden's 16 kills and Hanna Lentz's 15 kills and 17 digs. Celsey Knutson had 21 assists.

Central Cass 3, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 1

Maddy Foss and Emilie Cramer each had 13 kills to lift Central Cass into the semifinals with a 25-18, 28-26, 18-25 and 25-11 quarterfinal win.

Maddy Sweep added 12 kills for Central Cass while Payton Richter had 51 assists and Kenzi McKinnon, Emilie Cramer and Kylie Grommesh combined for 53 digs.

Allie Mauch and Emily Baldwin each had 13 kills for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. Mauch also had 31 digs and 2 service aces.

Central Cass will play Kindred in a 6 p.m. semifinal match Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Kindred 3, Northern Cass 1

Madison Erickson had 16 kills and Mikayla Reinke had 19 digs to help Kindred to a 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-20 quarterfinal win.

Brooke Hiatt had 29 assists for Kindred while Victoria Baaten had 17 digs and Laura Biewer had 12 digs.

Kindred will play Central Cass in a 6 p.m. semifinal match Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Payton Johnson led Northern Cass with 16 kills. Molly Bohn and MacKenzie Palmer each had 14 assists while Kasey Schroeder has 26 digs.