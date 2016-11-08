One fish, two fish: Grand Forks angler catches a couple

“Took me couple minutes to get the fish up to the surface,” he said.

“I figured with the way it burned the line that I just had a northern on. But when he surfaced and took a turn to dive again we could see a walleye in his mouth, and my jig was set in the walleye, and the pike had latched onto him and would not let go.

"When the pike dove the second time, I figured he was going to spit the walleye out for sure but he never did.He surfaced again and Shane Grotte got a good net on both of them just as shown in the picture.” Bye kept the walleye and released the pike.