"It was definitely good luck," Gilbertson said of her early-morning hunt. "It was really exciting. It was a really lucky day."

Gilbertson has more trophy hunting on the horizon. The Spuds (24-6) play Hopkins (29-1) at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Xcel Energy Center in the first round of the Minnesota Class 3A state volleyball tournament. Right after the tournament, the junior outside hitter is headed to Montana to go on her first elk hunt.

"Volleyball comes first and hunting comes second so we've always planned our trips around volleyball," Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson shot a button buck on the morning of the Section 8 championship, hunting near Audubon, Minn., with a group that included her father, Troy Gilbertson. He said it took Lexi one shot.

"If anything it like pumped me up because I look forward to hunting season and volleyball," Lexi said. "I got really pumped up for the game."

Spuds head coach Char Lien found out after the section title match, which was in Fergus Falls against Willmar, that Gilbertson had shot a buck that morning.

"Had I known before that she had gone out hunting, I don't know if I would have been as thrilled," Lien said with a laugh. "She goes, 'Yeah. I just knew it was going to be a good day.'"

Gilbertson ranks third on the team with 177 kills behind Spuds seniors Brooke Tonsfeldt (294) and Madison Dierling (209). Gilbertson also has 26 aces and 313 digs.

Troy said he started bringing Lexi hunting when she was around 4 years old. She shot her first pheasant at 10 years old. Her older sister, Carly, and younger brother, Tanner, are also involved in hunting.

"It's the memories and the bonding together," Troy said.

"I liked being outside," Lexi added. "It's definitely calming. I like just sitting in the stand. I think my favorite part is being with my family."

Spuds sophomore outside hitter Brook Carney also likes to go hunting with her father, Richard Carney, and older sister, Brianna Carney, a freshman on the Concordia College volleyball team. Brook Carney ranks second on the Spuds with 75 blocks.

"He never gets anything unless he's with them, supposedly," Lien said with a smile. "They're the good-luck charms."

Richard said his daughters, who both play volleyball and basketball, are helpful when they come along on hunting trips.

"It's amazing," he said. "They do spot deer. They know what to look for. ... It's just a great experience. It's a lot of relaxing for them."

Richard shot an 8-point buck last Sunday, although Brook wasn't with on that trip.

"That was pretty cool," Brook said. "I like walking the woods with him and pushing out the deer." Troy started wearing camouflage to volleyball games last season for good luck and has continued to do that for all matches this season. Richard also wore camouflage to some matches last season and a few times this season.

"This year we're hoping to hunt for the state title," Richard said.

What: Minnesota Class 3A state volleyball tournament

Matchup: Moorhead vs. Hopkins

When: 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul