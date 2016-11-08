Anderson, DGF volleyball team ready to kill it at state

One night later in the gymnasium at Pelican Rapids (Minn.) High School, Bryce and his football teammates helped fill up one side of the gym to watch Anderson—a four-year starting senior—and the Rebel volleyball team win a section champion and advance to the state tournament.

"We are both just hyped at home," Anderson said, referring to her sophomore brother. "It's his first year on the varsity. And he just killed it this year."

It is perhaps no accident that Anderson used the word 'kill' to describe her brother.

For the last four years, the 5-foot-9 Anderson has been slamming kills past opponents. She has more than 1,000 career kills, with 391 of them coming during this 25-6 season.

"She is a hammer," said fellow senior hitter Shelby Mullikin, who herself has 139 kills this season. "She can kill it."

Anderson, like Mullikin, also provides more than just kills. Both seniors are on the court all the time, playing front row and back row. Anderson has been doing this for the last four seasons, approaching 1,000 career digs.

But in addition to her 391 kills, 17 blocks and 21 service aces this season, Anderson has impressed her coach more with her leadership skills.

"She has really stepped up this year and has been more of a vocal leader," said DGF head coach Tessa Tysver. "A big part of our success it our leadership from Faith and Shelby. They just found a way to bring this group of kids together."

They brought them together enough to finally figure out a way to beat Thief River Falls. After losing to Thief River Falls in the previous four subsection championships, the Rebels beat them in this year's subsection title game before sweeping Wadena-Deer Creek in the section championship match.

Now, the Rebels are advancing to their first state tournament since 2007—when Tysver was an assistant coach for longtime DGF volleyball coach Jean Lopez.

"From my perspective, I have been dreaming for this moment for a long time," said Tysver, who after playing high school volleyball at Hawley attended the state volleyball tournaments with her mom since 1998. "It's always been a dream to coach down there."

The dream continues Thursday, Nov. 10, when the Rebels play their 7 p.m. state quarterfinal match in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center against Maple Lake—a program that reached state four straight years from 2011 to 2014.

"We played them this summer and they beat us," said Anderson, who is considering playing college volleyball at either Concordia, Minnesota State Moorhead, Mayville State or Jamestown. "But we hung with them. Our team has so much heart, I think we can hang with anyone."

Tysver agrees. With Anderson and Mullikin as her senior anchors, she also has senior hitter Mattie Fischer who has 55 kills; junior hitters Grace Steichen and Jocelyn Dubbels who have 156 and 92 kills respectively; sophomore hitter Joeli Kelso who has 64 kills and junior setter Sofia Reno.

"I'm not too worried about them coming out too nervous or scared," Tysver said. "One thing with my girls, they don't get rattled. They are really confident and focused."

Maybe even more so with Bryce Anderson and his football teammates cheering them on—one night before they play their state quarterfinal game in Alexandria.

What: Minnesota Class 2A state volleyball tournament

Who: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Maple Lake

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul