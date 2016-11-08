Big shot, big swagger for Wild's Dumba

Dumba, 22, has seen his average ice time increase to a career-best 22 minutes, 32 seconds a game this season — up nearly six minutes from last season — while playing alongside star defenseman Ryan Suter on the top blue line pair.

"I've always known I could play like this," he said.

Dumba has been playing with Suter since defenseman Jared Spurgeon was lost to an upper-body injury early in the season; and although Spurgeon has since returned to the lineup, Dumba hasn't ceded the spot.

"It was an opportunity for him to step up and play more minutes, and I think he liked that challenge," assistant coach Scott Stevens said. "It's been good for him.

"Sometimes that's what it takes. Sometimes an injury happens and another guy gets a shot. You get to see if those guys can rise to the top and accept that challenge and succeed."

Despite a 9-year age gap, Dumba and Suter, 31, found instant chemistry on the ice.

"We work well together," Suter said. "It's been good. Hopefully we can keep putting points up."

Not surprisingly, Stevens and Suter both used the word "confident" when asked to describe Dumba. Confident, not cocky. Dumba believes he has the talent to become one of the best blue liners in the NHL, and doesn't take his talent for granted.

The No. 7 overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, Dumba needed a couple of years to catch on in the NHL. He was shuttled back and forth between the minors early in his career before sticking last season, playing 81 of 82 games. It's been a slow build to the ice time he's getting this season.

"It's completely different, the kind of rhythm I can get into over the course of a game," Dumba said. "Sometimes, when I wasn't getting those minutes, I had to really bear down. I've experienced both sides of the spectrum, so it makes me appreciate it more."

A crossroads came early in the season, when coach Bruce Boudreau announced he would scratch Dumba for a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 20. He played because fellow defenseman Marco Scandella fell ill before the game, but Dumba had learned his lesson, saying he was "never going to let that happen again."

Said Boudreau: "It might have opened his eyes for him to start playing the way he's capable of playing."

Stevens said the Wild's new coaching staff had high hopes for him this season. They knew about his slap shot, but soon learned he could bring much more to the table.

"He has the feet and the stick and can contain people very well, even though he's not the biggest player," Stevens said. "Now, he's playing against some of the top players on the other teams and he's doing a really good job. He's checking well. You have to be able to defend to play on that top unit, and he's defending really well right now."

Dumba knows that under Boudreau, lineups are fluid, so he's "not taking anything for granted."

"I'm going to go out and play my game no matter the position I'm put in," he said. "I know I need to be at my best no matter what the situation."

Dumba to say exactly how good he thinks he can be. So did Stevens, sort of.

"He's still 22 right?" the coach said with a smile. "It takes time to develop into a good defenseman in the NHL. We will see when he hits 24 or 25. He's got a lot of upside. We know that."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.