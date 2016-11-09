Democrats take all three seats in Fargo's District 44

“I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet,” Piepkorn said. “Now the realization is that the real work begins. I hope I can represent the people of my district well.”

Piepkorn finished with 51 percent, while Flakoll had 49 percent in complete but unofficial results. Boschee garnered 27 percent of the vote and Hanson had 26 percent. Republican incumbent Blair Thoreson and Republican challenger Gail Nelson had 23 percent each.

“I was so proud to run with Karla Rose and Josh,” Piepkorn said.

Flakoll held the seat since 1998. Thoreson served in the Legislature since 1998. Boschee has been in office four years.

“You’ve always got to trust the voters. I respect their vote,” said Flakoll, who is the provost for the Tri-College University and director of operations for North Dakota State’s downtown campus. “I absolutely love north Fargo and it’s been my life’s greatest honor to serve it. I will miss working on education issues. … There will be other ways I will continue to serve Fargo.”

Piepkorn said among his goals are improving drug, alcohol and mental health treatment services and keeping property taxes in check. He also wants to foster a good atmosphere for young business people in the district.

“I think one thing that helped me is that I did not run a negative campaign,” Piepkorn said. “I did point out some votes on my opponent. I was really hammered in some direct-mail pieces. I didn’t go there.”

North Dakota House and Senate members are elected to four-year terms and are paid $177 per day during the legislative session and for interim committee meetings.