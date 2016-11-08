Kindred upsets Central Cass in Region 1 volleyball

Kindred, which won 24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15, advances to a 7:30 p.m. Thursday championship match against Fargo Oak Grove with the winner advancing to next week's Class B state tournament at the Fargodome.

Madison Erickson tallied 19 kills, 18 digs, five aces, two blocks, and two assists for the Vikings.

Mikayla Reinke recorded 30 digs, five blocks, five kills and two aces in the win.

Maddy Foss added 10 kills, 13 digs and three aces for the Squirrels.

Oak Grove 3, Hankinson 2

Marley Holt recorded a game-high 23 kills as No. 2-seed Fargo Oak Grove defeated No. 3 Hankinson 3-2 (25-21,14-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-12) in the semifinals.

Emily Card tallied 49 assists and Julie Bogart added four aces in the win for the Grovers.

Paige Benson registered 18 kills for Hankinson.

Oak Grove will play Kindred in the Region 1 championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.