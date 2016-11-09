Wild place Scandella on long-term injured reserve

Scandella, 26, has one assist and eight shots on goal in seven games this season. He recorded 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 73 games last season.

The Wild also recalled forwards Christoph Bertschy and Zack Mitchell and defenseman Mike Reilly from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Bertschy, 22, has tallied one assist in three games with Minnesota and three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound native of Fribourg, Switzerland, was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

Mitchell, 23, has recorded one goal in 11 games with Iowa this season. The 6-1, 184-pound native of Orangeville, Ontario, tallied 42 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 70 games with Iowa last season. He was signed as a free agent by the Wild on March 4, 2014, and has not appeared in an NHL game.

Reilly, 23, has seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven contests with Iowa. The 6-2, 193-pound Chicago native posted one goal and six assists in 29 games with Minnesota during his rookie campaign in 2015-16. The former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher also totaled 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 45 games with Iowa last season. Reilly was signed by the Wild as a free agent on July 1, 2015.