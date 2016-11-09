Search
In concession speech, Clinton urges supporters to keep open mind on Trump

    Davies' Lucas picks Minnesota, Bergantine picks NDSU to run in college

    By Chris Murphy Today at 12:19 p.m.
    Fargo Davies' Hunter Lucas picked Minnesoat to run in college. David Samson / The Forum

    FARGO—A pair of runners from Fargo Davies announced commitments to run at the Division I level Wednesday, Nov. 9.

    Hunter Lucas picked the University of Minnesota and Kylee Bergantine picked North Dakota State.

    Lucas picked Minnesota over Iowa State, NDSU and Boise State. Lucas won a state title in cross country this season, a first in the history of Davies. He also was named the Powerade North Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year. As a junior, Lucas earned state titles in the 3,200-meter and the 1,600 in track and field.

    Bergantine is a state champion in the long jump and triple jump. She owns the second-best jump in state history in Class 1A triple jump.

    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
