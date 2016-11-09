Lucas picked Minnesota over Iowa State, NDSU and Boise State. Lucas won a state title in cross country this season, a first in the history of Davies. He also was named the Powerade North Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year. As a junior, Lucas earned state titles in the 3,200-meter and the 1,600 in track and field.

Bergantine is a state champion in the long jump and triple jump. She owns the second-best jump in state history in Class 1A triple jump.