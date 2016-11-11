Five things to know about Indiana State University

2

Formerly known as the "Fighting Teachers," students—on somewhat of a lark—voted to have Sycamores become the school's official nickname. There is an abundance of Sycamore trees in the Wabash River Valley.

3

Indiana State's football team plays its game off campus in Memorial Stadium—a structure built in 1923 for baseball. Minor league baseball teams like the Terre Haute Tots and the Terre Haute Phillies played there. The facility was converted to a football stadium in 1968.

4

Notable alumni at Indiana State include: Former NBA All-Star Larry Bird who led the Sycamores to an NCAA championship game against Magic Johnson and Michigan State; Birch Bayh, a U.S. Senator from 1963 to 1981; Tommy John, a former Major League Baseball pitcher; Tad Motta, the current Ohio State men's basketball coach; Burl Ives, an actor and folk singer; and John Wooden, the legendary UCLA men's basketball coach who won seven straight national championships from 1967 to 1973.

5

Terre Haute, with a metro area population of 170,943, is the home of the U.S. Federal Correctional Complex where Timothy McVeigh, responsible for the Oklahoma City bombing, was put to death. Alfonso Rodriguez, convicted for the death of UND student Dru Sjodin in 2003, is on death row at the facility.