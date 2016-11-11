Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison linebacker MJ Stumpf

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: I do have a Kelly Clarkson song on there. I don't know which one it is.

Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

A: I hear enough from the running backs in the group here. I think I was at the state fair once and those clowns that you throw the ball at to knock them down, and he roasted me pretty good. I think he gave me a pretty big bruise, talking to me about my gap in my teeth. That was probably one of the funniest ones.

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: I'd have to say me.

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: I'll go ahead and say Pierre (Gee-Tucker).

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Hopefully traveling. Would like to go out to Colorado and toward the mountains. Probably end up in Bismarck.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: My mother. She's just always been there for me. She's smart and I can relate to her. She just knows what she's talking about, and I always listen to her.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I'm from Harvey, but I lived in Bismarck for about four years. I went to school there for awhile.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It's awesome. The pride that's within the program, the guys around you and everyone playing for each other it's just great. The coaches and the staff, the administration that's here it's better than anywhere else.