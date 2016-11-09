The Bison women stayed in-state for two of those players in 6-foot-4 forward Macey Kvilvang from Cando and 6-3 forward Emily Dietz from Fargo Shanley. Dietz will join former high school teammate and long-time friend Sarah Jacobson, who is a true freshman with the Bison this season.

It was never about being a package deal, however, said NDSU head coach Maren Walseth.

"The recruiting processes were individual to just them," she said. "It's all about finding the best fit for Sarah and the best fit for Emily."

Shanley has been a good fit for NDSU lately—the Bison men's golf team also signed two-time all-state player Lucas Johnson. He was a member of two state title teams.

Kvilvang averaged 24.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots for North Star High School. She and Dietz played on the same AAU summer team.

The Bison also signed 6-2 center Danneka Voegeli from Winona, Minn., and 5-11 guard Michelle Gaislerova from Gymnazium Pisek in the Czech Republic who is playing this year at Lincoln (Neb.) Christian High School.

The Bison men, in need of some interior presence, got the signature of 7-foot center Jordan Meidinger from Dickinson, N.D. He'll be joined by 6-9 forward Rocky Kreuser from Totino Grace High School in the Twin Cities and 6-5 guard Tyree Eady from Middleton, Wis.

"We needed to add size to the roster and we certainly did that," said head coach Dave Richman. "It gives us presence around the rim."

Meidinger averaged 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots as a junior last season. Although not eye-popping statistics, Richman said the potential combined with Meidinger being an in-state player was too good to pass up.

"Most certainly Jordan's best basketball is ahead of him," he said.

Kreuser averaged 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds last season. Eady averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals and was a third team all-state selection and may have the best shot of the three to play right away.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Richman said.

Other early signings:

Baseball: Tom Ginther, P, Baraboo, Wis.; Tyler Hillman, INF, Pella, Iowa; Hunter Koep, P, INF, Northfield, Minn.; Sean Noel, C, Des Moines Area CC; Gabe Pilla, P, Bloomington, Minn.; Christian Rawlings, P, Plano, Texas; Zach Smith, P, Utility, Rochester, Minn.; Zach Solano, OF, Rapid City, S.D.

Softball: Jaime Barta, SS/2B, Bismarck; Kalyssa Koehn, SS/3B, Twin Lakes, Wis.; Kara O'Byrne, P, Stewartville, Minn.

Women's golf: Alexis Thomas, Middleton, Wis.; Taylor McCorkle, Oregon, Wis.; Lexi Geolat, Lake City, Minn.