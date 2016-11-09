Playing the (fantasy football) blame game

"So much for being an expert," you say. Well, just like the NFL, there are players and teams who overperform (see: the pre-bye week Minnesota Vikings) and those who underperform (more on that below).

Everybody's got their own excuses, but I'll share with your my top two excuses you can take back to your leagues to help you save face.

The injured

"Adrian Peterson's touches will only improve as Teddy Bridgewater improves. Tony Romo is poised to have a huge season. Look at all those targets Philip Rivers has to choose from — Keenan Allen, Stevie Johnson, Danny Woodhead."

The NFL has always seen its fair share of injuries, but blaming injuries is always a sure-fire way to make yourself look better. Even if it's not your guy directly, you can make that case: Minnesota's offensive weapons have struggled without the top two Vikings offensive tackles on the field, for example — and guard Alex Boone getting hurt won't help, either.

The slumping

Even with injuries, there are a few guys who have traditionally excelled who are having down seasons. Tight ends Jason Witten and Jimmy Graham come to mind. Wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery haven't been dependable WR1s all season, and Odell Beckham Jr. went through a significant slump.

Some of those guys who occupied high draft slots are showing life — like Witten finding the end zone two weeks in a row after previously being shut out, or Graham putting his slow start behind him by hurdling over Stephon Gilmore on Monday Night Football.

But there are others, like Marshall and C.J. Anderson, with whom owners need to cut their losses and move on.

Don't do it

A quick look at a few guys who look iffy for Week 10:

Michael Floyd, Arizona: Floyd spent the past three seasons as the yin to Larry Fitzgerald's yang, but he has tumbled down to fourth on the Cardinals' depth chart. It's time to drop him and look elsewhere, even against the 49ers.

Gary Barnidge, Cleveland: Barnidge was a touchdown magnet last year, but his production this season has been middling. Up next: a Thursday night matchup against Baltimore, which has given up the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season in standard scoring formats.

Jay Cutler, Chicago: Cutler was back in the saddle on Halloween against Minnesota, and faces a poor Tampa Bay defense after a bye week. The problem? Chicago should find success early and often with Jordan Howard and the run game, so Cutler's opportunities shouldn't be plentiful.

Last week's picks: Julius Thomas, San Francisco quarterbacks, Latavius Murray. Thomas caught both his targeted passes for 21 yards, but the others had big games. Colin Kaepernick exploded for nearly 400 yards through the air, while Murray stomped the defending Super Bowl champs with three touchdowns.