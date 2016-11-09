"I have to do my job and be dependable for my team, that's how I look at it," Walsh said Wednesday.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Walsh is still the team's kicker despite recent struggles that started with a 27-yard missed field goal that would have given the Vikings a last-second victory in the playoffs last season.

In Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, Walsh missed extra point and field goal.

"We'll always evaluate it," Zimmer said. "There's a lot of factors; you decide a lot of things. We went back and looked at Mason Crosby, who I think is a really good kicker in this league. He had one year where he struggled and fought through it.

"I look at a lot of different things: the game-winner (Walsh) had against Chicago last year, the game-winner he had at St. Louis, field goals that he has made. I still believe in him."

According to sources, the Vikings brought veterans Kai Forbath, Randy Bullock, Zach Hocker and Travis Coons — as well as rookies Marshall Koehn and Aldrick Rosas — to Winter Park for workouts on Tuesday, and indication that faith in Walsh is waning.

His 75 percent conversion rate on field goals this season ranks 24th in the NFL. He has made 12 of 16 attempts and struggled on extra points, making 13 of 16 attempts — last in the NFL.

Walsh is playing his fifth season in Minnesota but the first of a four-year contract that pays him an average of $3.25 million, the NFL's fifth-largest deal for a kicker. Zimmer insists money isn't the reason he's standing by Walsh, and said the team isn't playing mind games with him by looking for other options.

"I don't necessarily think it was psychological," he said. "We just have to cover all of our bases."

Walsh said he's had recent conversations with Zimmer but declined to share the nature of those talks, saying, "That's between me and him."

Quarterback Sam Bradford said the Vikings "all trust Blair."

"Blair has been a really good kicker for this team for a while," Bradford said. "As long as he's our kicker, we have full faith in him that he's going to go out there and make it. We watch him do it in practice every day, and so I've got all the confidence in the world that when he steps onto the field, he's going to make it."

