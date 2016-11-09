Wild coach waiting to play with full deck

The Wild enter Thursday night's game at Metropolitan Division-leading Pittsburgh third in the Central with a 6-4-1 record, which isn't bad considering Boudreau rarely has had a full deck at his disposal.

In light of the several games missed by key players — such as left wing Zach Parise (three), forward Erik Haula (seven), defensemen Jared Spurgeon (four) and Marco Scandella (four) — Boudreau was asked if he really knows what kind of team he has.

"I think I know what I have," he said. "We just haven't had it all together right now."

Scandella was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of a high right ankle sprain and won't be eligible to return until Nov. 23 against Winnipeg, and Parise (foot) won't play in any of the Wild's three road games — at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Ottawa — between Thursday and Sunday.

"He's out this weekend," Boudreau said. "Then we'll talk about him next week."

Spurgeon has been back for two games after recovering from a lower-body injury, and Haula could be in the lineup as soon as Thursday. He practiced on Wednesday for the first time since aggravating a foot injury on Oct. 20 against Toronto.

"It's been kind of frustrating, but we're heading toward the right direction," Haula said. "Hopefully tomorrow I wake up and it feels good."

Haula skated on the third line with Jason Zucker and rookie Zack Mitchell, one of three players recalled from the Wild's American Hockey league team in Iowa, on Wednesday morning. Mitchell is expected to make his NHL debut against Penguins.

Boudreau said whether Haula plays Thursday will be "a game-time decision."

"It's been a long time coming, but we want to make sure he gets healthy before he gets to practice or play," Boudreau said. "He looked like he was skating fine; the only thing I'm worried about is his conditioning."

The Wild finished October with six wins in eight games but have lost their only two games this month, 2-1 to Buffalo on Nov. 1 at Xcel Energy Center, and 1-0 last Saturday in Colorado. "We haven't had a point in 10 days," Boudreau said.

Haula has a goal and assist in four games and is eager, if cautious, to return.

"We'll see how it reacts to this practice today and just keep going from there," he said. "I don't want to have too many thoughts in my head yet. For sure, I'm really close, and that's a great sign, and I'm going on the trip, so I'm hopeful. We'll see in the morning."

