Gophers' kickoff team is their defense of the future

This youthful unit has helped put the Gophers in better field position this season. Minnesota's kickoff coverage has netted an average of 42 yards this season, third best in the Big Ten.

"They are all athletically gifted guys that can run and be physical," said Pat Poore, who coaches the running backs and kickoff team. "It's been nice to see because they've kind of fed on it. Each rep, they've got a little better and a little better."

This season, Gophers coach Tracy Claeys has committed to younger players on special teams. The goal has been to ease the workload for starters such as senior linebacker Jack Lynn.

"We knew at the beginning, it may be a little bit of a bind and growing process, but what it's done is now those kids are playing well, and excited to be on there," Claeys said.

The Gophers have had 59 kickoffs this year, and Carpenter has had 30 touchbacks and five kicked out of bounds before reaching the end zone. There have been 24 kickoffs returned.

Sophomore walk-on linebacker Blake Cashman leads the unit with six total tackles. Redshirt freshman linebacker Jaylen Waters has five tackles, Barber four, Coughlin three, Martin two, and Winfield Jr. one.

"We've had (players) across the board make plays on kickoff," Poore said. "Off the top of my head, I can visualize each one of those guys showing on the ball or making a play or making a tackle."

Carpenter was blasting kicks in the Gophers' 44-31 victory over Purdue. In addition to personal-best field goals of 52 and 53 yards, he had eight of nine kickoffs go for touchbacks. He went on to win Big Ten special teams player of the week on Monday.

"I just kinda changed a few little things in my technique and tweaked my aiming point to still put it in that corner of the field, but got a little bit of distance back this week, too, Carpenter said. "I guess no complaints with touchbacks."

Martin ended Purdue's one return Saturday with a tackle at the 22-yard line.

The previous week against Illinois, Waters made tackles at Illinois' 14- and 15-yard lines. Barber had a stop at the 21. Coughlin and Cashman assisted on a tackle at the 18.

With touchbacks bringing the ball out to the 25-yard line, some of the Gophers' stops have forced opponents to get another first down in order to score a touchdown.

Despite a strong coverage unit, Claeys has no interest in trying to have Carpenter kick it high but not into the end zone in order to induce a return.

"I have no problem giving a team the ball at the 25-yard line and saying, 'Let's play,' " Claeys said. "I'll take as many of those that go out the back of the end zone as we can get.

"Most of time returners are some of the team's best athletes, if not their best athlete," he continued. "It all sounds good (pinning them inside the 25) then all of the sudden they break one or they return it out to the 35 or 40."

In some ways, the future of the Gophers' defense is now. Minnesota has played seven true freshmen this season, a total that also includes receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive end Tai'yon Devers.

Winfield Jr., the son of former Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield, has started all six Big Ten games at safety. He has 33 total tackles, 2½ tackles for lost yards, an interception return for a touchdown, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Coughlin and Martin have played outside linebacker in Minnesota' 2-4 substitution package on defense.

Coughlin, the state's top recruit in the 2016 class, has played in seven games, starting one. The Eden Prairie native has 18 tackles, two for loss.

Martin, a converted quarterback from Burnsville, has seven tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and one start across seven games.

Barber, the younger brother of former Gophers standouts Marion III and Dom, has 11 tackles in seven games and is slated for an increased role Saturday against Nebraska.

Durr, who picked Minnesota over North Carolina and Virginia Tech on National Signing Day in February, has overcome an ankle injury to play in three games.

Cashman, who made a living on special teams as a freshman last year, had two sacks on defense Saturday against the Boilermakers. "Felt great," he said.

Before that, Cashman played almost exclusively on special teams. On kickoff, he is a "ball" guy, meaning he doesn't have to stay in a lane or ensure the return is contained.

"Since I've been here I've owned it. It's my favorite special teams to be on," Cashman said.

All of these players figure to be around the ball this season and beyond.

