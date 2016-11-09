MURPHY: Zimmer nursing Vikings' egos back to health

The moral defeats is an oxymoron, unless you are the reeling Vikings, whose three-game losing streak has Mike Zimmer playing shrink and pushing psychological buttons like a NASA mission commander.

When he can see them.

Zimmer's right eye was blood shot, watery and twitchy Wednesday as he stood before the klieg lights and waxed about his team's state of mind three days after its gut-wrenching overtime home loss to Detroit. He acknowledged having another procedure a week after having surgery to repair a torn retina.

Zimmer winked with his left eye while insisting his right vision is just fine. He probably should be wearing a sleep mask and lying under a down comforter with the rest of our election-fatigued nation, but there are crestfallen players to motivate and schemes to sharpen for Washington.

"I told them if I can get six needles stuck in my eye the last two weeks, then they can suck it up for me," Zimmer said.

Here that, deadbeats? The old ball coach is practically going blind trying to whitewash the systemic collapses everyone has witnessed the last three games.

Zimmer realizes his team's fragile confidence needs a booster shot. Pounding on them for uncharacteristic mistakes they avoided in racing to a 5-0 start might be cathartic for him, but counterproductive for his locker room.

He has spent the past several days wrapping the Vikings in a group hug. Instead of harping on the penalties and late defensive collapses, he highlighted progress the offense made against the Lions after two no-shows at Philadelphia and Chicago.

"We didn't win the game the other day, but I was proud of the team the way they fought and competed," he said. "I just thought during the game they looked like my football team's looked. We messed up some things, but if we continue to look like the football team we've kind of developed, we're going to win games."

Only halfway through the 2016 season, the Vikings have experienced a career's worth of emotional peaks and valleys.

They lost franchise players Teddy Bridgewater and Adrian Peterson to serious injuries, integrated former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford at quarterback, reveled as the NFL's last undefeated team, watched offensive coordinator Norv Turner abruptly resign and are now staring into the abyss.

"I'm not the most readily acceptable to losing, but there are so many things about the process of trying to get wins and how you're doing things," Zimmer said. "I just felt like with all the stuff that went on the last couple weeks, for them to go out and act like my football team again, finally, I felt that was a good thing."

Soothing words from the F-bomb king of NFL Films have resonated with his pressing team, according to defensive end Everson Griffen.

"He addressed us like a head coach should — positive feedback," he said.

Don't bet on Zimmer staying soft. So much of the job he pursued in vain with four other teams is about being committed to core beliefs and their forthright implementation.

Players can smell a fraud like doggy doo on their shoes. Eye-rolling stunts like last year's "Beat Green Bay T-shirts" and last month's stuffed-animal massacre ring hollow.

Zimmer typically leads with his heart; he needs the Vikings' heads to follow him again.

"I try to believe in people. I try to see what they're like and who they are, what kind of competitors they are," he said. "I've always said this, and I still believe, if the guys are going to bust their rear end for me, I'm going to bust my rear end for them and I'm going to back them all the way the best I can."

