"My hands are messed up," Leu said. "They don't look like a kids' hands."

Those hands got him arrested for domestic abuse when he punched that same family member when they took a pitchfork to his face, claiming he didn't feed the horses at 10 years old.

Those hands sold drugs. Those hands stole and searched dumpsters. Those hands held a lighter so he could smoke meth. Those hands froze when held at gunpoint when he was homeless in the streets of Chicago at 11 years old.

"I will not take sympathy or empathy," Leu said. "I'm passed that. I'm Dom. Just call me Dom. I don't want to be known as a liar, a thief or a someone who is always fighting. I always just want to be Dom."

Leu has not seen his father since he was 2 when he was sent to federal prison. At 4, his mother, a heroin addict, had him taken away by Indian Child Welfare. Leu has been in 39 foster homes and 25 different schools since.

"No one seemed to want him. No one liked him," said Gwen Goodman, Leu's current guardian in Barnesville. "I thought he was always so kind."

At 11, Leu stole iPads from school, hitchhiked and got his aunt to take him to Minneapolis. His plan was to sell the iPads to get a bus ticket to get to Chicago to find his mother. Through social media, he had contacted her. For six months in Minneapolis he was homeless.

"It was cold," Leu said. "It was survival. Where am I going to sleep tonight? Will I get in trouble? I sold pot, but I got to eat. That's how it was."

When Leu made it to Chicago he had no idea how to find his mother, so he just wandered the streets. He'd wash his clothes in the Chicago River and did what he needed to for food, mostly searching the dumpsters near colleges for things to sell for a month.

"I was walking through Navy Pier and I saw some Indians and we talked about where we were all from and I found out my great grandpa was where they were from, so one let me use their phone to call my mom," Leu said. "We met at a McDonald's and I went home with her. I was so happy. I was gleeful with her."

He could tell by her face something was different. It wasn't long before he walked in on her doing meth. For six months, the two stayed at her place, which was only a couch and a bed. He still scrounged for food.

Leu and his mother had to return to White Earth, Minn., when Leu's grandmother, his mother's mother, died. During the four-day preparation for the afterlife the Ojibwe celebrate with song and prayer, Leu found his mother smoking meth. He knocked the drugs out of her hands in disgust.

"I asked her how she could do that. This was her mother," Leu said. "She said, 'Well, I'm your mother. Why don't you go back to ICW? I didn't want you.' I told her, 'I will do better in life. I will become better than you. I'll show everyone I'm not dumb.'"

Leu hasn't seen his mother since.

Leu called his social worker and was brought to live with his favorite uncle in Ada, Minn. For two years, things were working out for Leu. One night, his uncle told him to go out with his friends. Leu had a bad feeling, but went out anyway. Something in him told him to run home and check on his uncle. When he arrived home, he watched his uncle take his last breath, dying from a stroke.

"I don't like to talk about it," Leu said. "I've cried enough tears about it."

It was back to bouncing to foster homes for Leu before his social worker gave him one last chance with Curt and Gwen Goodman in Barnesville. That's where he's been for the last year-and-a-half, along with his half-brother, Tayton, and half-sister, Justice.

"I want him in my life forever," Gwen said.

"I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for Gwen," Leu said.

Football keeps Leu's focus on trying to get his high school diploma from the Youth Educational Service program at Minnesota State Moorhead. He was volatile last season and quit, but Barnesville coach Bryan Strand won't let him quit this season, as Barnesville heads to the Class 2A state quarterfinals Friday at Moorhead.

"He wants to feel like he's part of something," Strand said. "His highs are high and his lows are as low as they come because of the things that have gone on through his life. He's had a hell of a life. He's getting better and better at being positive. The team has accepted him.

"I love having him here. I love kids like that that you can help them. You can help shape them. You can make his life better."

At football games when people in the stands ask who No. 29 is making a tackle at defensive end, Curt Goodman turns and says 'That's mine.'

At 17 years old, Leu said his life has been "quite the ride." He's not sure where the ride will take him next.

"I'm in a good place in life," Leu said. "When I'm 18, I'm done with foster care. I'm going to finish high school and I don't know what I'll do. I've done more than a normal kid should have or should not have done."