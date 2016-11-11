Three small-town, rural players. One common denominator.

All three stayed to form one of the most productive in-state classes since the Bison moved to Division I in 2004.

"I think that's one of the big things, the values that we grew up with," Stumpf said. "We kept progressing and there was not a lot of quit there. Maybe there was some doubt sometimes but we have a hard work ethic and we kind of bonded around that North Dakota character we have. I think it benefitted all of us; we stuck together and pushed through it."

They pushed through it when not many did.

One by one the NDSU football recruiting class of 2012 dropped from the program. As the Bison head into their last regular season home football game today against Indiana State, only four remain of the original 17 that signed: the three North Dakota players and offensive lineman Zack Johnson from Apple Valley, Minn. Receiver Eric Perkins walked on and has been valuable special teams returner the last three years.

"I had a lot of friends coming in this class," Plankers said. "Just seeing them kind of leave and do their own thing has been a little bit of bittersweet. But we have a good core of guys who have stood the test of time and that's what we're built around as a program."

Lechler, from Beach, knew all about Stumpf as a high school player. He knew Plankers from track and field when both threw the shot put and javelin.

"North Dakota high school football is a tight-knit group as it is," Lechler said. "It's awesome, no matter what the situation, the coaches here do a great job of finding guys in the state and I'm glad I've been able to do it with us three guys."

When all three first arrived in the fall of 2012, Stumpf and Lechler were suitemates in the dormitory. Both were always into their playbooks, Lechler said, also citing the complexity of the defense that Stumpf had to learn. It took awhile for Stumpf to reach the field; he redshirted his freshman year and spent the next two years as a backup behind veteran Bison linebackers who hardly left the field.

Stumpf has made his last two seasons count. He was the second-leading tackler last season and heads into the Indiana State game third in tackles. He's second in tackles for lost yardage, had a key interception in the upset at the University of Iowa and recovered a fumble last week against Youngstown State that was also a big play in that victory.

Lechler is probably the most seasoned of the three being in his third year as the starting right tackle. He'll be starting his 41st straight game against the Sycamores.

"You're not going to find a bigger guy with a better motor," Plankers said.

You're not going to find bigger guys, period, than the 6-foot-7, 298-pound Lechler and the 6-7, 322-pound Plankers. You're not going to find a harder-hitting linebacker than Stumpf, who has delivered some sound blows in the last couple of years.

The gold standard in North Dakota recruits in the D-1 era is the 2010 class that featured linebacker Travis Beck from Munich, receiver Ryan Smith from Wahpeton and linebacker Esley Thornton from Bismarck. The Plankers-Lechler-Stumpf class, which has four FCS national title rings, is probably in the conversation for second place with the 2004 class that included Tyler Jangula from Williston, Zach Harrington from Carrington, Tyler Roehl from West Fargo and Jerimiah Wurzbacher from Fargo South and the '06 class that had Matt Anderson from Cavalier, Michael Arndt from LaMoure, Lee Vandal from Rolla and Landon Smith from Dickinson Trinity.

"The fifth-year guys are resilient, there are not many left," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "That class just kind of fell apart and those guys that stuck with it in my mind are the big champions. They've been here five years and to see guys come in your class and then slowly go away to where there's just a handful left, I'm so proud of those guys."

The class has been bolstered by three players who played as true freshmen and two transfers. Lechler said he has no regrets for his five years of work and wouldn't have done it any other way.

"It's been a great ride, you couldn't have dreamt about some of the stuff we've accomplished," he said. "It's just a close, tight-knit group of guys who like playing and hanging out with each other."