Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

1. Eastern Washington (8-1)

Eagles control their own destiny. Win final two games and should be rewarded with top two seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs..

2. North Dakota State (8-1)

Bison posted 3-1 record through the gauntlet of their schedule. In theory, they too should be a top two seed and have home field advantage if they win their final two games.

3. The Citadel (9-0)

The Citadel goes in this spot based on the fact it hasn't lost a game. The Bulldogs' resume is slightly better than JMU. FBS game looming in two weeks against North Carolina.

4. James Madison (8-1)

The Dukes have scored 80 points on two separate occasions this year. The win over Richmond last week was huge, secures a likely CAA title and top four seed.

5. Sam Houston State (9-0)

The Bearkats continue to run over opponents. McNeese was the latest casualty. Showdown with Central Arkansas in two weeks will be the toughest game of the year.

6. Jacksonville State (8-1)

Gamecocks were not impressive in win over SEMO last week. Win against Liberty looks better as the season goes along, no roadblocks to OVC title.

7. Chattanooga (8-1)

The Mocs have a huge game with Wofford, a win and they lock up a playoff bye. Lose and likely playing on Thanksgiving weekend. Still have game at Alabama.

8. North Dakota (8-2)

UND wraps up it season on Saturday with Northern Arizona. A win at home and the Fighting Hawks clinch a share of the Big Sky and with it a first round FCS playoff bye.

9. Central Arkansas (8-1)

The Bears are waiting for their game with Sam Houston. Nicholls will be tough test this week. All eight wins are D-1 victories by the way.

10. Villanova (7-2)

Wildcats can make their season with a win this weekend at home against JMU. Rivalry game on the horizon against Delaware, tough stretch to end the regular season.