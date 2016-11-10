Wiggins making progress on three-year plan

The end goal was to make the Timberwolves' guard and 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year an all-star.

Year 1 — Wiggins' rookie season — was dedicated to improving his offense at the mid-post and the elbows.

Year 2 was designed to make Wiggins more comfortable on the perimeter when he was coming off screens.

Year 3 — this season — was about tightening Wiggins' ball handling and adding the three-point shot.

Wiggins shot 31 percent from three-point range as a rookie. That number dropped to 30 percent last season. He averaged less than one three-pointer made per game a season ago — one of the reasons why Minnesota was one of the NBA's worst three-point shooting teams.

This season, Wiggins is averaging two made threes per game. Through seven games, Wiggins is shooting 64 percent from three-point range (14 for 22) — the best mark in the NBA among qualified players. He's one of the main reasons Minnesota is leading the league in three-point shooting, sitting at 41.4 percent as a team.

"His discipline has been great," Hanlen said. "Everything he worked on has translated so far. He has to stay locked in on his mechanics throughout the season."

The mechanical adjustments Wiggins and Hanlen made this offseason started with balance. Hanlen said it's important to establish and keep a balanced base throughout a shot.

So the duo eliminated Wiggins' swaying motion and focused on keeping his feet shoulder-width apart throughout his shot. Hanlen said Wiggins also tightened his wrist snap and follow through, keeping it straight and consistent.

"Just slight little tweaks here and there," Wiggins said before the season. "No big changes."

Wiggins is only attempting three three-pointers a game so far, a number his shooting percentage suggests should be higher. Hanlen thinks Wiggins will take more threes as he sees his shot falling and gets more comfortable behind the arc.

"But we never want him to start settling for bad threes," said Hanlen, who also works with Wolves guard Zach LaVine, who's shooting 49 percent from three-point range — good for fifth in the league. "Take the good ones and stay in attacking mode."

Wiggins' improved shot should continue to create space and opportunities for him to get to the basket, which is still where he's at his best. But adding outside shooting has made Wiggins a complete offensive player.

And Wiggins' shot is still a work in progress. Hanlen said the next step is for Wiggins to maintain his balance when he's going off the dribble or when he's on the move.

"There's always room," Hanlen said, "for improvement."