Kindred headed to state with upset over No. 2 seed Oak Grove

The No. 4 seed Vikings had upset the top seed two nights previous, and that's more than anyone expected. They were facing a No. 2 seed Grovers team they had never won a set against during the season, so they could have phoned it in.

Only, the Vikings didn't care what others expected. They expected a title. And they got it with a 13-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 win over Oak Grove.

"I don't think a lot of people gave us a chance, and I told the girls the best feeling in the world is when your back is against the wall and you light the world on fire, and that's what they did," Kindred coach Amanda Scheffler said. "We came here with a mission and our sole goal was to let the region know who we were and let the region know we were here and we came to play."

It didn't appear that way early, as Oak Grove, after beating Kindred 2-0 and 3-0 in the regular season, opened with a convincing 25-13 win in the first set.

"We just lacked communication, but ... I don't know how to put it into words right now," said Kindred senior Madison Erickson.

Words may have been hard to come by for the Vikings, but actions were not. In the second set, Oak Grove opened with an 8-3 run. The Vikings responded, tying the game at 12, 13 and 14 before taking a 15-14 lead and never relinquishing it. Erickson sealed the set with a kill. That would become a trend.

"I think we were scared," Erickson said of the first two meetings against Oak Grove. "We got beat really bad the first time and the second time we went in scared, so our confidence was shattered. This time, after beating the No. 1 seed, we came in confident."

The biggest lead in the second set was 5-2 for Oak Grove, as each team had an answer. After the 5-2 lead there were ties at 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 22. After two side-outs, there was Erickson for the kill to put Kindred up 2-1.

"It was a little nerve-wracking," said Kindred junior Taylor Keller about the feeling after dropping the first set. "We knew we could come out stronger in the other three sets. We knew we could come out on top."

Oak Grove (27-9) looked a bit lost with Kindred handling its middles.

"They got a couple of blocks on us and shut down our middles," Oak Grove coach Julie Vancura said. "Those are our go-to players. That's what we ran. That's the emphasis of our team. They got the better of us this time."

One of those middles, Marley Holt, came up with a big kill for Oak Grove to cut the Kindred lead to 18-16 late in the fourth set. Two of Keller's 13 kills in the match pushed the lead to 20-16. Oak Grove would cut the lead to 21-19, but Kindred (24-18) closed the match on 4-0 run, capped with Erickson's 23rd kill of the night.

"It was a true team win and we're peaking at the right time," Scheffler said. "That was the difference. It took us a little while to settle in. I told them, 'Right now, it's your moment. It's going to take everybody on the bench, everyone on the floor to make these people proud in the stands because that's what they came here to see."