D-G-F falls in three sets in state volleyball opener

Maple Lake, which won 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, controlled the possession throughout the first two sets, capitalizing on some early Rebel miscues to take the early lead.

The Rebels didn't give in, though. They continued to play strong defensively, allowing the offense to open up and take chances. The reinvigorated attack helped the Rebels lead for the majority of the third set.

Maple Lake head coach Marty Kiebel took a key timeout with his team down by one point and the Irish responded with a 4-1 run to end the match. Though the result wasn't as she would have liked, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton head coach Tessa Tysver said she was happy to see her team open up in the latter part of the match.

"I think we started off a little nervous," Tysver said. "In that third set I think we settled in a bit. We played with a bit of confidence. I told them at the start that we just needed to play as well as we have all year and we'd be okay and I think we did that in the third set."

D-G-F was especially good at slowing down a strong and tall attack from Maple Lake that features two players that are listed over six-feet tall and another that is just an inch shy of that.

"I think it was one of our best blocking games all season," Tysver said. "Our back row did well, too. Our defense kept us in it."

A lot of the back row help came from libero Paige Fabre who led the match with 25 digs. Her success not only impressed her coach but Maple Lake's Kiebel as well.

"Their libero was great," Kiebel said. "She was always in the right spot and she made it look easy."

DGF (kills-blocks-aces): Mullikin 8-0-2 (17 digs), Steichen 4-1-1, Reno 0-0-1, Reno 0-0-0 (12 assists, 5 digs), Jacobson 0-0-0 (11 assists), Dubbels 3-0-0, Anderson 10-0-0 (11 digs), Kelso 2-1-0, Fabre 1-0-0 (25 digs), Fischer 2-0-0.

ML: Klug 9-0-1 (9 digs), Rachel 13-0-2 (15 digs), Scheiber 5-0-1, Marquette 1-0-0, Brynn Paumen 9-0-0, Scheiber 5-0-0 (21 digs), Beehler 7-0-0, Brielle Paumen 3-0-0.