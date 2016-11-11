Timberwolves PG Rubio nearing return to lineup

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau was impressed with what he saw from Rubio.

"He had a good day today," Thibodeau told reporters after Friday's practice. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow. He moved great. I didn't get a chance to talk to him since practice ended, but he practiced very well."

Rookie Kris Dunn has started in place of Rubio and second-year guard Tyus Jones has been the backup.

Rubio was injured on Oct. 29 during a game against the Sacramento Kings.

Thibodeau said Rubio's intensity and intelligence were among the things that have been missed during his absence.

"Organization," Thibodeau said. "Just the way he can push the ball, his decision-making and team defense. He's all over the place. He brings a lot of energy. In transition he's such a good decision-maker, he gets you a lot of easy baskets. And he knows how to move the ball around. That's probably what we missed most."