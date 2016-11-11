UND football's senior class has embraced change

As the 2016 season draws to a close, only seven of those players remain.

When the 14-member senior class is honored today at the Alerus Center, it will largely be a group that has endured a coaching change and accepted new roles for a program now thriving.

The No. 12 Fighting Hawks will be searching for their first Big Sky Conference title and an undefeated league season when they host Northern Arizona at 1 p.m.

"This coaching staff came here and the program wasn't looking pretty," UND senior Joe Mollberg said. "We've seen lots of highs and lows. The seniors here now stuck through the good and the bad and hopefully we get rewarded with that (today)."

UND's 2012 recruiting class brought in three quarterbacks: Mollberg, Ryan Bartels and Jake Hanson.

All three quarterbacks are still with the program but only Bartels remains at quarterback. Mollberg is now a solid tight end and Hanson is a consistent presence at inside linebacker.

A big part of UND's success this season has been the ability of the upperclassmen to embrace sometimes lesser roles.

"You can't ask for better teammates," UND offensive coordinator Paul Rudolph said.

Mollberg is a former prized recruit out of Detroit Lakes, Minn., who was recruited by Minnesota and Iowa of the Big Ten.

Mollberg started 15 games at quarterback during his freshman and sophomore seasons before injuring his Achilles during his junior year. After Mollberg went down with the injury, Keaton Studsrud emerged as UND's starting quarterback.

Mollberg, who approached the coaching staff about changing positions prior to his senior year, hasn't caught a pass at tight end but is a regular contributor in the run blocking game.

"It has been fun," Mollberg said. "Keaton's the guy here. That's awesome. Keaton's done a great job. With my injury, that happens in sports. You have to find a fit that works for you. I'm a big guy and figured I could get in the trenches. I've really accepted the role, and I've enjoyed the ride. If we can leave this place with a smile (today), that's as rewarding as it can get."

A few years ago, Mollberg and Bartels were the face of the program. Bartels started eight games in his career, including four during his freshman season.

The first pass of Bartels' career went for a 75-yard touchdown to former standout Greg Hardin.

Like Mollberg, Bartels has taken a backseat to Studsrud during UND's resurgence. However, Bartels was back in the driver's seat last week in a win over Northern Colorado as Studsrud sat out with a shoulder injury.

"It has been a long journey," Bartels said. "It was definitely cool (at Northern Colorado). Being a backup isn't always the easiest thing to do. That's a lot of work to just wait on your moment. But I think I've done that the last couple of years and tried to make the most of it."

During UND's coaching change, plenty of players transferred, including standouts such as Kenny Golladay and Jameer Jackson.

Bartels said anyone who has been in a backup role has at least thought about a transfer, but he said he didn't want to leave UND.

"I look back at the friends I've made here and the incredible people I've met," Bartels said. "I'm from Illinois and it's a 12-hour car ride. So I've spent holidays with these guys, and I'm blessed to have that. I met my girlfriend here. I started my life here, and I was going to see it through."

Rudolph said Bartels has continued to improve throughout his senior season. He said he's constantly trying to learn and improve.

"From that standpoint, I have a lot of respect for Ryan," Rudolph said.

UND coach Bubba Schweigert said he's appreciative of the attitudes of his 2012 quarterback recruits.

"They've handled it like true team players and been selfless about it," Schweigert said. "I talked to Ryan earlier (Monday) about how proud I am how he handled (the win against Northern Colorado)."

Now, UND's senior class is hoping to go out on a high note.

"My first couple of years here, a Big Sky championship wasn't the vision," Bartels said. "I don't think we believed we were a playoff team. It's crazy how much has changed with the program and even the culture of Grand Forks, too. It's special."