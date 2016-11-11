Sorby's three TD catches spark Thompson to state title
FARGO—Cole Sorby caught only three passes Friday, Nov. 11. Those three sparked Thompson to its first North Dakota high school football state championship.
The Tommies pulled away from a 12-12 tie late in the first half to beat New Salem-Glen Ullin 54-20 in the 9-man championship game in the Fargodome, capping a 12-0 season.
The outcome was in doubt late in the second quarter after the Holsteins scored two unanswered touchdowns. But in the final 1 minutes and 35 seconds of the quarter, Sorby caught 10- and 52-yard scoring passes from Calen Schwabe, then went 66 yards for another score on Thompson's opening second-half possession.
"That broke our back,'' NS/GU coach Steve Kleinjan said. "We were back in the game. Even if it's just one touchdown, we're only down 20-12 at halftime. But that second one really hurt. It's tough to dig out of a hole twice against a team like that.''
Sorby broke the tie when, on fourth-and-two, he found himself wide open in the end zone for a 10-yard score with 1:35 left in the first half. After the Tommies defense forced a punt, Sorby caught a short screen pass at the line of scrimmage and headed down the left sideline for a 52-yard score with 16 seconds left in the quarter.
Thompson got the football first to open the second half. On the Tommies' fourth offensive play, Sorby caught a pass six yards downfield, broke two tackles and avoided a third with a stiff arm, going 66 yards for the touchdown and a 34-12 lead.
"I got opportunities and tried to make the most of them,'' said Sorby, who finished with three catches for 128 yards. "That crossing route (for the first TD) is a play that seems to work a lot. I didn't get touched on the second one; we had some great blocking.''
Said Schwabe: "We have a lot of guys who can make big plays. Today Cole was a big, big factor. Those were huge plays.''
Schwabe and running back Adam Diedrich put up big numbers.
Schwabe, who was named 9-man senior player of the year, rushed for 184 yards, including an 83-yard run zig-zagging across the field for the opening score. His 7-of-13 passing for 162 yards also included an 11-yard score to Collin Grotte.
Diedrich carried 28 times for 233 yards, scoring Thompson's final touchdowns on 5-, 53- and 30-yard runs.
"Our linemen are the ones who do it for us,'' Diedrich said. "We wanted to keep wearing (NS/GU) down, ground and pound. Sometimes that offense breaks big plays.''
Thompson held a 638-294 advantage in total offense.
Thompson 12 16 12 14--54
N.Salem/GU 0 12 8 0--20
T--Calen Schwabe 83 run (pass failed)
T--Grotte 11 pass from Schwabe (run failed)
NSGU--Henke 1 run (pass failed)
NSGU--Henke 4 run (run failed)
T--Sorby 10 pass from Schwabe (Sutter-Hegg pass from Schwabe)
T--Sorby 52 pass from Schwabe (Hughes pass from Schwabe)
T--Sorby 66 pass from Schwabe (pass failed)
T--Diedrich 5 run (run failed)
NSGU--Forster 37 pass from Henke (Forster pass from Henke)
T--Diedrich 53 run (pass failed)
T--Diedrich 30 run (Larimer run)