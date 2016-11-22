Texans QB Osweiler bothered by 'distracting' laser in Mexico

"When we were out there on the field on offense, there were multiple times I saw a green laser coming from the stands," Osweiler told reporters after the Texans' 27-20 loss. "There were a couple of times it definitely hit me in the eye. And it was very noticeable."

Osweiler completed 26 of 39 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Oakland. Houston fell to 6-4 but still holds first place in the AFC South.

"That's not why we lost the game," he said. "That was just one small factor. But it certainly affected how I was playing."

Texans coach Bill O'Brien deflected questions about the laser to stadium security.

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack said he also noticed the laser.

"Yeah, that was kind of weird," Mack said. "I saw that, and I thought I was in the Twilight Zone."