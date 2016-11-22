These public meetings provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of Game and Fish personnel.

Game and Fish has always been an open public agency, with staff and administrators willing to address public comments and input via phone calls, letters, emails, texts and walk-in or on-the-street visits. The advisory meetings give hunters, anglers and landowners a chance to meet with their district advisors and agency personnel in person, in locations that are typically closer than driving to Bismarck or one of the Game and Fish district offices.

The governor appoints each of the eight Game and Fish advisors, and they representing a multi-county section of the state. In addition to hosting meetings twice a year, they also serve as a liaison between the Department and public.

Here's a listing of the meetings coming up in the next few weeks, to see if there's one in your area:

District 2

Counties: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward

Date: Nov. 28, 7 p.m.

Location: Berthold Sportsmen Club, 210 Main St., Berthold

Advisory board member: Robert Gjellstad, Voltaire, (701) 338-2281

District 5

Counties: Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill

Date: Nov. 28, 7 p.m.

Location: American Legion (south of Lake Elsie), Hankinson

Advisory board member: Duane Hanson, West Fargo, (701) 367-4249

District 6

Counties: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells

Date: Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Location: The Bunker, 1520 3rd St. SE, Jamestown

Advisory board member: Joel Christoferson, Litchville, 973-4981

District 7

Counties: Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux

Date: Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Location: North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Bismarck

Advisory board member: Dave Nehring, Bismarck, 214-3184

District 1

Counties: Divide, McKenzie and Williams

Date: Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Location: Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City

Advisory board member: Jason Leiseth, Arnegard, 586-3714

District 8

Counties: Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark

Date: Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Location: La Quinta Inn & Suites, Dickinson

Advisory board member: Dwight Hecker, Fairfield, 575-4952

District 3

Counties: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner

Date: Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Location: Armory, Cando

Advisory board member: Tom Rost, Devils Lake, 350-1424

District 4

Counties: Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh

Date: Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Location: American Legion Club, 208 N. Main St., Fordville

Advisory board member: Joe Solseng, 317-5009

Fall mule deer survey

One positive note on which to end this week's column, the Game and Fish fall mule deer survey indicates that mule deer had another good year of fawn production.

The buck-to-doe ratio of 0.48 (0.42 in 2015) is higher than the long-term average of 0.43 bucks per doe, while the fawn-to-doe ratio of 0.90 (0.84 in 2015) is the same as the long-term average.

Game and Fish big game management supervisor Bruce Stillings said the mule deer population continues to recover nicely following the devastating winters of 2009-11, with a third consecutive year of fawn production near or above the long-term average.

"This year's good fawn production has the potential to result in a nice population increase next spring, depending on the severity of the winter," Stillings said.

The fall aerial survey, conducted specifically to study demographics, covers 24 study areas and 306.3 square miles in western North Dakota.