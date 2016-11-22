Gophers give more proof they're doormats no more

A month ago, faith in this Gophers team would have come without evidence.

Now, these Gophers are sending a message every time they take the court.

Tuesday night, they dismantled Arkansas, supposedly their toughest opponent yet, turning a battle of big conference schools into a one-sided affair.

These Gophers still haven't played on the road or against a ranked team, but with a 85-71 win over Arkansas (3-1), they showed once again how far they've come since last season's debacle produced only eight wins.

In every facet Tuesday night at Williams Arena, the Gophers (5-0) were the better team.

They led the final 27 minutes, 40 seconds of the blowout and led by as many as 21.

The Gophers shot the ball better (hitting 52 percent from the field), had more assists (17 in all), more three pointers (9 of 15), more bench points (30-12), and more points off turnovers (26-9).

After a sluggish start for the home team, they nearly put the game out of reach by halftime thanks to a late 25-4 run.

Amir Coffey, the highly-touted freshman out of Hopkins, built on his 30-point performance against St. John's with a team-high 19 points Tuesday night, all of which came in the second half.

Reggie Lynch of Edina powered the Gophers down low and shut down Arkansas' Moses Kingsley, the preseason SEC player of the year, with the help of Jordan Murphy (10 points).

Lynch, one of the newcomers to the Gophers that has rejuvenated this program, finished with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

A team that averaged just 68 points per game last season has recorded at least 80 in each contest this season, doing so with a balanced scoring attack.

Six players scored in double figures Tuesday, a high this season.

More than a month remains before Michigan State visits Minneapolis, the first Big Ten team to do so, but these Gophers already seem primed for conference play to begin.

Even in the heart of their non-conference schedule, a stretch of four of five games against teams from power conferences, the Gophers have won without worry.

They beat St. John's of the Big East by six points, then made that winning margin look small in a rout of Arkansas.

Akeem Springs came off the bench and swished three three-pointers on his way to 11 points. Eric Curry, another freshman, poured in 12 points off the bench against a big Arkansas team. Nate Mason overcame shooting struggles to record 13 points, in part because he made all five of his free throws.

By the time the second half was nearing an end, coach Richard Pitino was able to bring each starter out of the game to a loud ovation, allowing the Gophers to celebrate another win, this one in blowout fashion.