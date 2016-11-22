In Sunday's 30-24 win by Minnesota over the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Peterson was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Sam Bradford when the quarterback was lined up wide in a Wildcat formation.

"I'm not happy about that," guard Alex Boone said Tuesday. "We'll talk about it later. He knows what he did, and he knows what he's got coming to him."

As of Tuesday, the NFL had not taken disciplinary action against Peterson, a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Bradford was not part of the play when Peterson hit him.

"I don't like our quarterback getting hit like that," said guard Brandon Fusco. "I feel like the league should take a look at that."

Tackle Jeremiah Sirles said he and his linemates were too busy blocking to see the play as it happened. When he watched the tape, Sirles was steamed.

"That was uncalled for," he said. "He's a great player, but you would expect more from a guy like that. That was tough to see. It probably was the best for all of us that we didn't see it."

Sirles acknowledged that had they seen the play, the Vikings' linemen would have expressed their displeasure directly to Peterson.

"You see it on film and, really, you're instantly upset about it," Sirles said. "But when you don't see it on the field and see a flag, you think, 'Maybe he ran up and tapped him.' ... You never want to see your quarterback get hit like that. You've got to protect your quarterback."

Bradford took the incident in stride, saying, "If we get 15 yards, I'll take it every time."

Peterson said he was told the penalty was for hitting a defenseless receiver, and that he had talked to Bradford about the incident.

"I thought he was an eligible receiver, so I did what my coaches told me to do, take him out of the ball game."