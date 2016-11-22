It's non-conference men's basketball and these matchups happen in November. As expected, it didn't take NDSU long to settle the issue. Center Dexter Werner had three inside buckets and a blocked shot before the game was 2½ minutes old and the Bison went on to take an 83-52 victory before 1,845 fans at the Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Waldorf is an NAIA school that plays in the North Star Athletic Association—the same league as Valley City State and Mayville State—and struggled as expected to compete athletically with the Bison. Especially when the Bison didn't sleepwalk through a lesser-division opponent.

"Everybody was focused and ready to take it serious," said Bison forward Deng Geu.

How sharp? It was 44-19 at halftime and NDSU committed only three turnovers, had eight players score and had five players with at least one assist. Moreover, the Bison maintained their discipline on defense after halftime limiting the Warriors to just one field goal in the first five minutes of the second half.

"I thought we came out both halves, and most importantly the second half, responded and took care of business," said Bison head coach Dave Richman. "I'm pleased in how we approached the game today."

NDSU played without starting forward A.J. Jacobson. He was held out after slightly re-injuring a thumb ailment that kept him out of pre-season practice in NDSU's win on Sunday and is day-to-day in returning, Richman said. It didn't matter, of course, with guard Khy Kabellis leading the way with 12 points and true freshman guard Jared Samuelson finishing with 10.

"Every minute is time to get better no matter who you're playing or what the score is," Samuelson said. "There's no garbage time for people off the bench. It's real time and you have to make the best of it."

Leland March and June Prowell led Waldorf with 10 points each. At least the Warriors left the Scheels Center with one distinction: tallest player to compete in the new arena and 7-foot-3 Gabriel Munoz may have that distinction for some time.

WU (3-6): Morgan 1-3 1-2 3, Verdin 2-7 0-0 4, Kuchinka 1-5 5-5 8, Simmons 1-7 0-0 2, March 4-10 2-2 10, Motter 1-1 0-0 3, Prowell 3-9 2-2 10, Ayers 2-2 2-2 7, English 0-0 0-0 0, Munoz 1-4 0-0 2, E. English 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-53 12-15 42.

NDSU (5-1): Geu 4-10 0-2 9, Werner 4-6 0-0 8, P. Miller 3-6 0-0 7, Dupree 4-5 0-0 8, Kabellis 5-7 0-0 12, Samuelson 4-9 0-0 10, Rammelt 1-3 0-0 3, Ward 4-11 0-0 8, Eliason 2-3 2-2 6, Wesenberg 4-5 0-0 8, D. Miller 1-3 1-3 3. Totals: 36-69 3-6 83.

Halftime: NDSU 44, WU 19. Total fouls: WU , NDSU . Fouled out: none. Rebounds: WU 28 (March 5); NDSU 45 (Geu, Ward 8). 3-point goals: WU 6-17 (Verdin 0-1, Kuchinka 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Prowell 2-5, Motter 1-1, Ayers 1-1, Munoz 0-1); NDSU (Geu 1-2, P. Miller , Kabellis, Samuelson , Ward ). Assists: WU (March ); NDSU (). Turnovers: WYU (); NDSU (). A-1,845.