Vikings warming to Wildcat scheme

"Sometimes I snap it a little high,'' Berger said Tuesday. "He pulled one down for me (Sunday against Arizona). It was a little high, so you've got to be careful about it a little bit."

Other than that, the Wildcat generally has been successful since installed by interim offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur following the Nov. 2 resignation of Norv Turner. The top moment so far came in the 30-24 win over the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the second quarter, with the Vikings at Arizona's 31-yard line and trailing 10-7, McKinnon took the snap and handed to wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who flipped the ball back to Bradford — who had lined up at receiver.

Bradford threw downfield to Adam Thielen, who drew a pass interference call on confused safety Tony Jefferson. Matt Asiata scored from two yards out on the next play.

"I know sometimes it makes defenses uneasy because of all the different things — because they don't see it very much," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of the formation.

The Wildcat gained popularity in the NFL in 2008, when Tony Sparano had some success with it in Miami using running back Ronnie Brown. Now Minnesota's offensive line coach, Sparano played a role in convincing Shurmur to give it a try.

Shurmur's fourth game as coordinator will be Thursday at Detroit. The Vikings lost to Detroit 22-16 in overtime on Nov. 6, but Shurmur — in his first game as the Vikings' offensive coordinator — added some nifty wrinkles for the game.

Shurmur twice lined up massive defensive tackle Linval Joseph for plays on the 1-yard line, and both resulted in touchdowns — although Joseph wasn't involved in either play. The second score came on a tight-end reverse to Rhett Ellison that gave Minnesota a 16-13 lead with 23 seconds left in regulation.

Shurmur has run his share of reverses since taking over. He also has lined up running back Matt Asiata in the Wildcat formation.

"I think it helps," Bradford said. "Obviously, when you show them different formations — when you show them Wildcat, when you show them things like that — it's time during the week that they've got to spend preparing for those formations, those packages, whatever it is, which means they have less time to prepare for your base stuff."

With the Vikings using the Wildcat in the third quarter on Sunday, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson tried to take Bradford out of the play by hitting him when he lined up at receiver. Peterson was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Under Shurmur, the Vikings' offense has averaged 295 yards in three games, a tad more than the 293.3 they averaged in seven games with Turner. They've averaged 22 points under Shurmur compared to 19.9 with Turner.

Against Arizona, Minnesota also scored touchdowns on an interception and kickoff return. Then again, the point total with Turner was helped by two defensive touchdowns, two punt returns for scores and a safety.

Shurmur seems committed to doing what he can to make up for a shaky and injury-prone offensive line and a running attack that has averaged a meager 2.7 yards a carry this season.

"The Wildcat is a nice addition," said guard Alex Boone. "The one thing about it is it kind of keeps defenses honest. ... It kind of throws people off when you start hurting them with it, because then it's like, 'Well, now what do we do?' ... It kind of keeps them scrambling."