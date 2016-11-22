Dragons eclipse century mark to knock off rival Concordia

MSUM shot 64 percent from the field and 65 percent from 3-point range to fuel a 107-74 victory against the Cobbers in nonconference men's basketball before 822 fans.

"We know that we can score the ball," said Lien, who was 6-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-3 from 3-point range. "We're a very unselfish team. That definitely helps."

The Dragons (4-1) have won six consecutive games against the Cobbers.

"They've got something going over there that they take a lot of pride in and they're very good at what they do," said Cobbers senior Dylan Alderman, who had 11 points and three assists.

The Dragons sank 17 3-pointers against the Cobbers, including 10 in the first half. Senior forward Ayob Ayob led the way, sinking 5-for-8 from long range. The 6-foot-7 Ayob finished with a game-high 23 points in 29 minutes.

"Our mindset was really good early," Dragons head coach Chad Walthall said. "I thought for the first 15 minutes our mindset is where it needed to be."

The Dragons shot 59 percent (10 of 17) from 3-point range in the first half to build a 52-31 halftime lead. Ayob lead the long-range barrage, draining 3-for-5 shots from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes. Ayob scored 11 points in the first half.

The Dragons scored 11 of the game's first 13 points and never trailed. MSUM led by as many as 28 points on two occasions in the first half. Dragons freshman Matt Anderson scored an inside basket that gave his team a 49-21 lead with 3 minutes, 25 seconds to play until halftime.

"They all shoot the ball really well and they share it and that makes it really hard to guard," Alderman said of the Dragons. "We have to do a better job in getting off to a better start."

The Cobbers rallied in the second half, cutting the Dragons lead to 12 points at one point. Cobbers junior forward Guilherme Saad sank a 3-point that trimmed the MSUM lead to 69-57 with 11:20 remaining in the second half.

"Concordia's well-coached and they're going to expose you if you lose your edge a little bit," Walthall said. "We lost our edge a little bit and had to get it back."

The Dragons found their edge in the final eight minutes with a 21-4 run that put the game away. MSUM sank three 3-points during that stretch. Anderson capped that surge with a drive and basket that gave the Dragons a 100-67 lead with 3:02 to play.

"It's always fun to play against Concordia, especially the local guys," said Lien, who is a Moorhead High School graduate.

The Dragons start Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play Saturday, Nov. 26, at Northern State.

"I think we're very good offensively," Walthall said. "Defensively, we're just not where we need to be going into league play. We've got to try to be more consistent."

MSUM (4-1): Ayob 8-12 2-3 23, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Kretchman 6-9 0-0 15, Doss 5-11 0-0 12, Lien 6-7 4-4 19, Beeninga 2-3 0-0 4, Olson 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 3-6 0-2 7, Bussman 0-0 0-0 0, Hines 2-3 0-0 6, Puondak 1-1 0-0 2, Park 5-7 0-1 10. Totals 42-66 6-10 107.

CC (1-2): Peterson 4-10 3-3 12, Nelson 6-13 0-0 13, Heins 5-6 1-1 11, Kinny 2-4 0-0 5, Alderman 2-5 6-8 11, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Duke 0-2 0-0 0, Voltz 0-1 0-0 0, Saad 5-6 0-0 14, Witthus 0-1 0-0 0, Pazdernik 0-4 0-0 0, Wolfe 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 28-59 10-12 74.

Half: MSUM 52, CC 31. 3-point goals: MSUM 17-26 (Ayob 5-8, Kretchman 3-4, Doss 2-5, Lien 3-3, Olson 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Hines 2-3), CC 8-24 (Peterson 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Kinny 1-3, Alderman 1-1, Larson 0-1, Duke 0-2, Voltz 0-1, Saad 4-5, Witthus 0-1, Pazdernik 0-2). Total fouls: MSUM 9, CC 12.Rebounds: MSUM 31 (Anderson 6), CC 32 (Peterson 6, Heins 6). Assists: MSUM 20 (Kretchman 6), CC 17 (Kinny 7). Turnovers: MSUM 4, CC 15.