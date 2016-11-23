There is no quick remedy for a high ankle sprain, with the healing process so seemingly slow that it seems like getting back in the lineup is years away, not weeks.

"I think it's just tough mentally, especially when you're a 19-year-old kid who just wants to play football," Anderson said.

Anderson sprained his ankle for the second time this season against South Dakota State on Oct. 15. He's played in only six games and has 27 carries, well off the 90 attempts in 15 games a year ago. For the record, Anderson said the tackle by a SDSU linebacker was part of the game and he wanted no part of any discussion of it being a cheap hit—as has been discussed on social media.

"I don't have an opinion," he said. "It's in the past now and we're moving forward."

Moving forward, the Bison play the winner of Saturday's University of San Diego at Cal Poly first-round FCS playoff game on Dec. 3 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said earlier this week the players have enjoyed having the explosive Anderson back in practice.

He played on the kickoff coverage team last Saturday against the University of South Dakota and appeared on one play on offense. It happened to be a key play when tight end Jeff Illies caught a screen pass for 10 yards and a first down. Anderson ran a different route and appeared to catch the attention of the USD defense.

"I know they were wondering why Bruce was in there, he's such a great receiver," Klieman said. "It took a couple guys out of there and Jeff was able to get a big third down conversion."

Said Anderson: "It just felt good being around the guys and being on the field again and being able to contribute to the team."

Klieman said it's possible Anderson will be able to return kickoffs in the second-round game, an explosive threat the Bison have been missing—especially with Eric Perkins sidelined for part of this season. Perkins returned to that role in the USD game and his big return to open the second half set the Bison up for a touchdown drive and a 28-14 lead.

"It gives us a chance to do some two-deep stuff," Klieman said. "Because people will try to kick it away from Bruce."

Anderson turned NDSU's quarterfinal game around against Northern Iowa last year with a 97-yard kickoff return that gave the Bison the lead for good. He said he's been doing "whatever it takes" to stay in shape, whether it's in the weight room or riding a stationary bike.

"With football, there comes injuries and it's a sport you play at a fast level," he said, "so I don't think about it much and keep pushing forward."

And he's not opposed to another week off, and certainly neither are his teammates.

"It was needed," Anderson said. "It felt like some of the guys needed it mentally and physically, so this week will help us fine-tune some things."

Up next

What: FCS playoffs

Who: Cal Poly or San Diego at NDSU

When: 2:30 p.m., Dec. 3

Where: Gate City Bank Field, Fargodome

Radio: 107.9-FM