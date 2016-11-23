UND's Schweigert named Big Sky coach of the year
GRAND FORKS—After leading his team to a share of the league football title and a Division I program record nine wins, the University of North Dakota's Bubba Schweigert was named the Big Sky Conference football coach of the year on Wednesday.
In his third season as UND's head coach, Schweigert has guided the Fighting Hawks to two-win improvements in each of his seasons. The current nine-game winning streak is the longest from the program since the 2005 team that opened the season with nine straight victories.
UND received a first-round bye for the upcoming FCS playoffs and will host a Dec. 3 second-round game against the winner of Saturday's playoff game between North Carolina A&T and Richmond.