UND's Schweigert named Big Sky coach of the year

In his third season as UND's head coach, Schweigert has guided the Fighting Hawks to two-win improvements in each of his seasons. The current nine-game winning streak is the longest from the program since the 2005 team that opened the season with nine straight victories.

UND received a first-round bye for the upcoming FCS playoffs and will host a Dec. 3 second-round game against the winner of Saturday's playoff game between North Carolina A&T and Richmond.