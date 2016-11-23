Search
    UND's Schweigert named Big Sky coach of the year

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:53 p.m.
    UND coach Bubba Schweigert and the Fighting Hawks react to Reid Taubenheim's field goal late in the fourth quarter. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

    GRAND FORKS—After leading his team to a share of the league football title and a Division I program record nine wins, the University of North Dakota's Bubba Schweigert was named the Big Sky Conference football coach of the year on Wednesday.

    In his third season as UND's head coach, Schweigert has guided the Fighting Hawks to two-win improvements in each of his seasons. The current nine-game winning streak is the longest from the program since the 2005 team that opened the season with nine straight victories.

    UND received a first-round bye for the upcoming FCS playoffs and will host a Dec. 3 second-round game against the winner of Saturday's playoff game between North Carolina A&T and Richmond.

