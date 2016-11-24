On the field, the walk-on linebacker is earning a reputation as an effective pass-rusher.

Cashman was named Big Ten defensive player of the week for his performance in the Gophers' 29-12 win over Northwestern on Saturday. He had a career-high 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Fellow linebacker Nick Rallis, who sports a buzz cut and scraggly beard, is willing to overlook Cashman's high-maintenance grooming routine.

"He definitely likes to look good off the field, but then when he puts that helmet on, he's different," Rallis said. "I don't know what happens to him, but he's a beast."

Cashman meets the nickname with humor. "They call me a pretty boy because I wear jeans to class instead of sweats," he said.

Cashman had 10 total tackles in the first nine games this season. He played against Penn State in the season opener but didn't record a stat.

"Nobody ever heard of him when we played Penn State," said Gophers defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.

Cashman's emergence has come after growing pains associated with a position change from safety to linebacker during practices last spring.

"He was going along and just hit, like, a plateau where he just made a lot of mistakes and kind of lost a little confidence in himself for a little bit," Sawvel said.

Added coach Tracy Claeys: "We weren't really counting on him a lot as far as on the field."

Cashman put on 15 pounds to reach about 225 this season but is still undersized for an every-down linebacker.

"You hope he'll become that," Sawvel said. "There's no physical metric that says that he can't. He's not too short, he's not slow. He can really run. He's a six-foot-plus guy."

Against teams that spread the field with multiple wide receivers, Cashman has proven valuable as a pass rusher in the Gophers' 2-4-5 scheme. In total, he has six sacks and 29 tackles through 11 games this season and appears to be on his way toward a scholarship.

"I love Cash to death, but in recruiting, there are a bunch of Cashes out there," Claeys said. "What I mean by that is he's a 'tweener, between a linebacker and the secondary guy. He's not big enough really to be a linebacker in the Big Ten except for in certain situations, and he's not athletic enough to play a high safety and cover guys in space."

Cashman battled injuries throughout his high school at Eden Prairie, which will play Totino-Grace for the Class 6A state title Friday at US Bank Stadium. During his senior year in 2014, Cashman was converted from safety to strong-side linebacker; Eagles went 13-0 and won the school's fourth consecutive state title. He had some interest from Division II schools and talked to Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant about his desire to play DI. Iowa State and North Dakota State then called.

"Minnesota came in asking about JD Spielman (who is a freshman at Nebraska), and brought up my name," Cashman said.

Grant later asked if Cashman would be interested in the U. "Jumped at it," Cashman said. "Right when he said it."

Cashman is following a path similar to Ryan Connelly, an Eden Prairie alum who walked-on at Wisconsin. Connelly is a projected starter for the Badgers when the Gophers visit Camp Randall in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Connelly, who's 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, earned a scholarship after the 2015 season and this October replaced Jack Cichy, a Hill Murray graduate, when Cichy's season ended with a torn pectoral muscle.

Cichy had a team-high 60 tackles; Connelly now has 30.

"He earned a scholarship and he's doing big things," Cashman said.

Connelly was awarded Big Ten defensive player of the week for his showing in the Badgers' 23-17 overtime win against Nebraska on Oct. 29. He had a career-high 11 tackles, 2 1/2 for lost yards and two pass breakups.

"Ryan's stepped in and has played really good football for us, and he's a guy that can continue to grow as a player," Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Tuesday. "He's had some big plays and has played well in big games. I'm glad he's here and really enjoy the way that he works."

Given the Badgers' run-first mentality, Cashman wasn't listed on Minnesota's depth chart. "Sometimes if I earn something, I want to be recognized for it, but it's not a big deal to me," Cashman said. "Keep working hard."

While his defensive role has further upside, Cashman has been a Gophers special-team staple for two seasons. "Kid is unbelievable," Claeys said.

Cashman started on kickoffs as a true freshman in the 2015 season opener against Texas Christian. After tackling TCU's dangerous return man Kolby Listenbee, Cashman said, he blacked out from the excitement of the play.

"It gave me a lot of confidence," he said. "There are a lot nerves being a freshman walk-on, and to come down and make a tackle against a great receiver (on) the second-ranked team in the country ..."

On Nov. 5, Cashman had two sacks and five tackles in a 44-31 win over Purdue. This time, he said, he remembered all of it.

"I've felt a lot more comfortable being out on the field," Cashman said. "I know my assignment. I'm confident in it — and if the opportunity is there, I can seize that moment."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.