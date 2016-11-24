Quick review goes Lions' way on interception

Slay lost the ball at the end of his run and it was recovered by Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Officials, however, ruled that Slay's knee was down before he lost the ball.

"I thought they should review it for a fumble, at least take a look,'' said Minnesota linebacker Chad Greenway.

Said Vikings tackle Tom Johnson: "It looked like Cordarrelle recovered it. It's supposed to be reviewed.''

Actually, it was reviewed.

In an interview with a pool reporter after the game, referee Carl Cheffers explained what happened.

"The intercepting player was down by contact; that's what the ruling on the field was," Cheffers said. "... So, that play, naturally, goes to review. It's an automatic review because it's inside of two minutes, and it's also a change of possession. ... The replay official confirmed the ruling on the field (without the need to stop the game)."

Cheffers also was asked about an illegal formation call on Patterson on the play before Bradford's interception. The Vikings faced third-and-2 from their own 33-yard line with 43 seconds left at the time, and the penalty nullified a seven-yard pass from Bradford to Jerick McKinnon.

"We ruled that (Patterson) was not on the line of scrimmage; he was not breaking the waistline of the snapper," Chaffers said. "Therefore, he left the tackle on that end of the line uncovered. We also only had six players on the line of scrimmage. By rule, that's an illegal formation."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered an explanation for Patterson's penalty.

"We had a guy get hurt, so we were in a different personnel group, and because we were in a different personnel group, he wasn't used to lining (up) on the ball," Zimmer said.

